Navalny’s family is laying the opposition leader to rest after his death in prison

People exit the Church of the Icon of the Mother of God "Quench My Sorrows" where the funeral service of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny will be held on Friday, March 1, 2024 in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. The funeral of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who died earlier this month in a remote Arctic penal colony, will take place on Friday in Moscow after several locations declined to host the service, his spokesperson says. Kira Yarmysh says the funeral will be held at a church in Moscow's southeast Maryino district on Friday afternoon. The burial is to be at a nearby cemetery. (AP Photo)

By Katie Marie Davies, The Associated Press

Posted March 1, 2024 12:03 am.

Last Updated March 1, 2024 12:13 am.

Relatives and supporters of Alexei Navalny are bidding farewell to the opposition leader at a funeral Friday in southeastern Moscow, following a battle with authorities over the release of his body after his still-unexplained death in an Arctic penal colony.

His supporters say several churches in Moscow refused to hold the service before Navalny’s team got permission from one in the capital’s Maryino district, where he once lived before his 2020 poisoning, treatment in Germany and subsequent arrest on his return to Russia.

The Church of the Icon of the Mother of God Soothe My Sorrows, which agreed to hold the service, did not mention it on its social media page. Police on Thursday were seen putting crowd-control barriers at the church.

Burial was to follow in the nearby Borisovskoye Cemetery, where police also were seen Thursday.

His mother, Lyudmila Navalnaya, spent eight days trying to get authorities to release the body following his Feb. 16 death at Penal Colony No. 3 in the town of Kharp, in the Yamalo-Nenets region about 1,900 kilometers (1,200 miles) northeast of Moscow.

Authorities originally said they couldn’t turn over the body because they needed to conduct post-mortem tests. Navalnaya, 69, made a video appeal to President Vladimir Putin to release the body so she could bury her son with dignity.

Once it was released, at least one funeral director said he had been “forbidden” to work with Navalny’s supporters, the spokeswoman for Navalny’s team, Kira Yarmysh, said on social media. They also were unable to find a hearse for the funeral.

“Unknown people are calling up people and threatening them not to take Alexei’s body anywhere,” Yarmysh said Thursday.

Russian authorities haven’t announced the cause of death for Navalny, 47, who crusaded against official corruption and organized big protests as Putin’s fiercest political foe. Many Western leaders blamed the death on the Russian leader, which the Kremlin rejected.

It was not immediately clear who among Navalny’s family or allies would attend the funeral, with many of his associates in exile abroad due to fear of prosecution in Russia. Navalny’s Foundation for Fighting Corruption and his regional offices were designated as “extremist organizations” by the Russian government in 2021.

The politician’s team said the funeral would be streamed live on Navalny’s YouTube channel.

His widow, Yulia Navalnaya, accused Putin and Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin of trying to block a public funeral.

“We don’t want any special treatment — just to give people the opportunity to say farewell to Alexei in a normal way,” Yulia Navalnaya wrote on X. In a speech to European lawmakern Wednesday in Strasbourg, France, she also expressed fears that police might interfere with the gathering or would “arrest those who have come to say goodbye to my husband.”

Moscow authorities refused permission for a separate memorial event for Navalny and slain opposition leader Boris Nemtsov on Friday, citing COVID-19 restrictions, politician Yekaterina Duntsova said Thursday. Nemtsov, a 55-year-old former deputy prime minister, was shot to death as he walked on a bridge adjacent to the Kremlin on the night of Feb. 27, 2015.

Yarmysh also urged Navalny’s supporters around the world to lay flowers in his honor Friday.

“Everyone who knew Alexei says what a cheerful, courageous and honest person he was,” Yarmysh said Thursday. “But the greater truth is that even if you never met Alexei, you knew what he was like, too. You shared his investigations, you went to rallies with him, you read his posts from prison. His example showed many people what to do when even when things were scary and difficult.”

Ivan Zhdanov, director of Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation, said that his funeral had initially been planned for Thursday — the day of Putin’s annual state-of-the-nation address — but no venue agreed to hold it then.

In an interview with the independent Russian news site Meduza, Zhdanov said authorities had pressured Navalny’s relatives to “have a quiet family funeral.”

Top Stories

Former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney dead at age 84
Former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney dead at age 84

Brian Mulroney, Canada's 18th Prime Minister, has died at the age of 84. Caroline Mulroney confirmed her father's death in a post on X, saying he died peacefully surrounded by family. A spokesman...

3h ago

Mayor Chow 'saddled' with making World Cup successful despite ballooning costs
Mayor Chow 'saddled' with making World Cup successful despite ballooning costs

Toronto's decision to play host to the 2026 FIFA World Cup is raising a number of questions about how best the city can benefit from one of the biggest global sporting events despite the ballooning costs...

3h ago

Toronto Public Library reaches 'major milestone' in recovery from October cyberattack
Toronto Public Library reaches 'major milestone' in recovery from October cyberattack

The Toronto Public Library says it reached a "major milestone" with the restoration of its catalogue, search features, and customer accounts four months after a cyberattack crippled its website and likely...

7h ago

York Region health officials investigating 'unique' case of measles
York Region health officials investigating 'unique' case of measles

Public health officials in York Region say they are investigating a "unique" case of measles in a man in his 30s who they say has no recent travel history or been in contact with anyone else who may have...

6h ago

