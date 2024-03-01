NYC’s mayor says he stands by top aide at center of latest FBI raid on members of his inner circle

One of two homes owned by Winnie Greco, an aide to New York City Mayor Eric Adams, is seen, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in The Bronx borough of New York. The FBI confirmed that a raid was conducted Thursday at the Bronx address. Records show that the home there is owned by Greco, a longtime fundraiser for the mayor who serves as his director of Asian Affairs. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Philip Marcelo, The Associated Press

Posted March 1, 2024 12:10 pm.

Last Updated March 1, 2024 12:12 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Friday stood by a longtime advisor whose properties were raided by the FBI and shrugged off concerns about the mounting federal probes of people linked to his administration.

FBI agents searched two Bronx addresses Thursday owned by Winnie Greco, a former fundraiser for Adams who now serves as his director of Asian affairs. Greco is at least the third Adams aide whose home has been targeted by federal agents.

Agents have also seized the mayor’s cellphones and an iPad in a separate federal probe focused at least in part on whether his campaign conspired with the Turkish government to receive illegal campaign contributions from foreign sources.

During a round of local media appearances Friday, the Democrat said his administration is cooperating with investigators and that he remains committed to serving city residents.

“The inquiry is going to take its course,” Adams said on 1010 WINS news radio. “It’s imperative for me to stay focused on public safety, improving the city. That’s what I got to do.”

“My job is to make sure trash is off the streets and the city is clean,” he said on NY1. “Those who are doing reviews of any actions that may be perceived to be incorrect, they’re going to do their job.”

Adams also defended Greco, a prolific fundraiser who has worked closely with him for over a decade and served as his conduit to Asian American communities.

When asked specifically if he still had confidence in Greco during an appearance on WPIX-TV, the mayor quickly responded: “Yes, I do.”

A City Hall spokesperson said Thursday that Greco had been placed on administrative leave. But Adams disclosed Friday that she is on sick leave for now and that the question of whether she’ll be placed on unpaid administrative leave will be addressed later.

The mayor’s office said later that Greco experienced a “medical episode” during Thursday’s raid that required federal authorities to request an ambulance to take her to the hospital.

The administration declined to provide further details of the incident other than to stress that Greco will not be performing any city duties until the investigation is complete.

Federal authorities haven’t revealed the purpose of Thursday’s raid — which was overseen by the U.S. attorney’s office in Brooklyn — including whether it is related to Adams.

In November, the city’s Department of Investigation opened a probe into Greco’s conduct following a news report that raised questions about her political fundraising and whether she used her position in the administration to obtain personal benefits.

According to that report, published by the local news outlet The City, Greco demanded that a city employee complete free renovations on her home when he was supposed to be working.

Philip Marcelo, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Adoptive parents of boy, 12, charged with 1st-degree murder in Burlington
Adoptive parents of boy, 12, charged with 1st-degree murder in Burlington

The adoptive parents of a 12-year-old boy are facing first-degree murder charges after the child was found dead inside a Burlington residence days before Christmas in 2022, Halton Regional Police said. Emergency...

2h ago

Subway service on portion of Line 1 not expected to resume until Friday afternoon
Subway service on portion of Line 1 not expected to resume until Friday afternoon

Subway service on a portion of Line 1 remains off-limits to TTC riders and is not expected to resume until Friday afternoon at the earliest. Trains haven't been running between St. Andrew and Spadina...

47m ago

'More convincing than ever': Peel police warn of realistic CRA scams this tax season
'More convincing than ever': Peel police warn of realistic CRA scams this tax season

Death and taxes may be unavoidable, but being scammed trying to pay your taxes doesn't have to happen if you're vigilant. That's the message from Peel Regional Police this tax season. The first day...

1h ago

Body Shop Canada files for bankruptcy protection, plans restructuring
Body Shop Canada files for bankruptcy protection, plans restructuring

The Body Shop Canada Ltd. says it will close 33 stores and halt its e-commerce operations as it seeks to restructure itself under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act. The Canadian subsidiary of the international...

57m ago

Top Stories

Adoptive parents of boy, 12, charged with 1st-degree murder in Burlington
Adoptive parents of boy, 12, charged with 1st-degree murder in Burlington

The adoptive parents of a 12-year-old boy are facing first-degree murder charges after the child was found dead inside a Burlington residence days before Christmas in 2022, Halton Regional Police said. Emergency...

2h ago

Subway service on portion of Line 1 not expected to resume until Friday afternoon
Subway service on portion of Line 1 not expected to resume until Friday afternoon

Subway service on a portion of Line 1 remains off-limits to TTC riders and is not expected to resume until Friday afternoon at the earliest. Trains haven't been running between St. Andrew and Spadina...

47m ago

'More convincing than ever': Peel police warn of realistic CRA scams this tax season
'More convincing than ever': Peel police warn of realistic CRA scams this tax season

Death and taxes may be unavoidable, but being scammed trying to pay your taxes doesn't have to happen if you're vigilant. That's the message from Peel Regional Police this tax season. The first day...

1h ago

Body Shop Canada files for bankruptcy protection, plans restructuring
Body Shop Canada files for bankruptcy protection, plans restructuring

The Body Shop Canada Ltd. says it will close 33 stores and halt its e-commerce operations as it seeks to restructure itself under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act. The Canadian subsidiary of the international...

57m ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Portion of TTC Line 1 closed for emergency track work
Portion of TTC Line 1 closed for emergency track work

Subway service on a portion of Line 1 is off-limits to TTC riders and is not expected to resume until Friday afternoon at the earliest due to emergency track work.

17m ago

3:07
Brian Mulroney, Canada's 18th prime minister, dead at 84
Brian Mulroney, Canada's 18th prime minister, dead at 84

Brian Mulroney, Canada’s 18th Prime Minister, has died at the age of 84 surrounded by family at a Palm Beach hospital, where he was being treated after a recent fall.

13h ago

2:39
Spring-like weather returning to the GTA
Spring-like weather returning to the GTA

Mainly sunny and a return to milder temperatures on Friday as another warming trend is set to move into the GTA,

17h ago

1:52
Man killed in daylight shooing at a busy Rexdale plaza
Man killed in daylight shooing at a busy Rexdale plaza

One man is dead after shots were fire into an SUV at a busy plaza in Rexdale. Shauna Hunt with the latest from the scene.

18h ago

4:03
Woman shot in face with pellet gun
Woman shot in face with pellet gun

A 76-year-old woman was shot in the face with a pellet gun while she was walking along a Scarborough-area street. As Faiza Amin reports, investigators have released a suspect photo and a description.
More Videos