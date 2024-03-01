Obstruction charge withdrawn for Alberta reporter covering homeless camp clearing

Homeless people and supporters have a stand off as police prepare to clear homeless encampments in Edmonton, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 1, 2024 3:47 pm.

Last Updated March 1, 2024 3:56 pm.

EDMONTON — Crown prosecutors have withdrawn an obstruction charge against an Edmonton reporter.

Brandi Morin was arrested in January while she was covering police clearing a homeless encampment in the provincial capital.

Morin was held for about five hours before being released and charged with one count of obstruction.

She says she was informed by her lawyer that the charges were withdrawn as of this morning.

Morin says she’ll continue her work, but the charge was an emotional strain.

Her editor, Ethan Cox of Ricochet Media, says the charge is another example of police trying to intimidate journalists by laying charges they don’t intend to follow through on.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 1, 2024.

The Canadian Press

