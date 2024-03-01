Olympic commission suggests SafeSport be independent from USOPC

By Eddie Pells, The Associated Press

Posted March 1, 2024 9:25 am.

Last Updated March 1, 2024 10:12 am.

A commission charged with reviewing the Olympic system in the United States recommended Congress rework key facets of the U.S. Center for SafeSport, including making it completely independent of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee and reimagining the way it deals with cases in the grassroots.

The commission released its 275-page report Friday, also suggesting Congress create a new federal office to oversee grassroots sports that are now largely under the auspices of the USOPC, which could then focus on its central objective of supporting high-performance athletes and Olympic teams.

“We need a better long-term vision for how we organize Olympic- and Paralympic-movement sports in America,” the commission wrote as part of its conclusion. “One that ensures participants’ safety, promotes equitable access, and holds governing systems accountable through transparency and a commitment to due process.”

Currently, the SafeSport Center, which was established in 2017 to oversee sex-abuse cases in Olympic sports, receives around $20 million annually from the USOPC and its sports affiliates.

“The $20 million annually that USOPC must currently provide to SafeSport should instead be reinvested in improving conditions for our high-performance athletes so they will be less vulnerable to abuse,” the report said.

The report also published polling information, previously reported by The Associated Press, that found 25.4% of 1,752 respondents found the SafeSport Center to be “not so effective” or “not effective at all.” Another 41.4% said it was only “somewhat effective.”

___

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Eddie Pells, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Pellet gun shooter arrested after woman randomly attacked in Scarborough: police
Pellet gun shooter arrested after woman randomly attacked in Scarborough: police

An arrest has been made after a woman was shot in the face with a pellet gun in an apparent random attack in Scarborough earlier this week. Investigators say a 76-year-old woman was walking in the area...

25m ago

Subway service on portion of Line 1 not expected to resume until Friday afternoon
Subway service on portion of Line 1 not expected to resume until Friday afternoon

Subway service on a portion of Line 1 remains off-limits to TTC riders and is not expected to resume until Friday afternoon at the earliest. Trains haven't been running between St. Andrew and Spadina...

updated

12m ago

Spring feel is back to kick off March. How long will the mild temps last?
Spring feel is back to kick off March. How long will the mild temps last?

The spring-like temperatures are back to kick off the month of March after the GTA fell under a brief cold spell this week. Toronto will see sun and cloud on Friday with a guaranteed high of 9 C. The...

2h ago

Child-care wait lists balloon in many Ontario regions amid $10-a-day program
Child-care wait lists balloon in many Ontario regions amid $10-a-day program

Child-care wait lists have ballooned across Ontario since the province signed on to the national $10-a-day program, as demand due to the lower fees appears to be far outpacing the creation of new spaces...

2h ago

Top Stories

Pellet gun shooter arrested after woman randomly attacked in Scarborough: police
Pellet gun shooter arrested after woman randomly attacked in Scarborough: police

An arrest has been made after a woman was shot in the face with a pellet gun in an apparent random attack in Scarborough earlier this week. Investigators say a 76-year-old woman was walking in the area...

25m ago

Subway service on portion of Line 1 not expected to resume until Friday afternoon
Subway service on portion of Line 1 not expected to resume until Friday afternoon

Subway service on a portion of Line 1 remains off-limits to TTC riders and is not expected to resume until Friday afternoon at the earliest. Trains haven't been running between St. Andrew and Spadina...

updated

12m ago

Spring feel is back to kick off March. How long will the mild temps last?
Spring feel is back to kick off March. How long will the mild temps last?

The spring-like temperatures are back to kick off the month of March after the GTA fell under a brief cold spell this week. Toronto will see sun and cloud on Friday with a guaranteed high of 9 C. The...

2h ago

Child-care wait lists balloon in many Ontario regions amid $10-a-day program
Child-care wait lists balloon in many Ontario regions amid $10-a-day program

Child-care wait lists have ballooned across Ontario since the province signed on to the national $10-a-day program, as demand due to the lower fees appears to be far outpacing the creation of new spaces...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

3:07
Brian Mulroney, Canada's 18th prime minister, dead at 84
Brian Mulroney, Canada's 18th prime minister, dead at 84

Brian Mulroney, Canada’s 18th Prime Minister, has died at the age of 84 surrounded by family at a Palm Beach hospital, where he was being treated after a recent fall.

10h ago

1:52
Man killed in daylight shooing at a busy Rexdale plaza
Man killed in daylight shooing at a busy Rexdale plaza

One man is dead after shots were fire into an SUV at a busy plaza in Rexdale. Shauna Hunt with the latest from the scene.

15h ago

4:03
Woman shot in face with pellet gun
Woman shot in face with pellet gun

A 76-year-old woman was shot in the face with a pellet gun while she was walking along a Scarborough-area street. As Faiza Amin reports, investigators have released a suspect photo and a description.

21h ago

2:42
Toronto may use Hamilton's example to deal with 'renoviction' problem
Toronto may use Hamilton's example to deal with 'renoviction' problem

Property owners looking to evict tenants before major renovations may have to acquire proper building permits from the city beforehand. Mark McAllister looks at how Hamilton has set the example.
2:08
Canadian tourist survives after driving car off cliff in Hawaii
Canadian tourist survives after driving car off cliff in Hawaii

A Canadian tourist in Hawaii has survived a disastrous sequence of events after he took a wrong turn while trying to watch the sunrise, drove off a cliff, fell out of the wreck, and was washed out to sea.
More Videos