Police in Greece say a Balkan drug feud led to dozens of killings across Europe

By Derek Gatopoulos And Dusan Stojanovic, The Associated Press

Posted March 1, 2024 10:02 am.

Last Updated March 1, 2024 10:13 am.

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek police on Friday announced the outcome of a yearslong, multinational investigation into feuding Balkan criminal gangs behind multiple killings across Europe. The probe, assisted by police agencies Interpol and Europol, has led to the arrests of 10 suspects.

Police officers in Greece, Serbia and Spain were involved in the arrests. According to police Maj. Gen. Fotis Douitsis, the decade-long rivalry among the gangs, mostly involved in drug trafficking, killed 60 alleged gang members in several European countries.

The killings include two shootings in Greece in 2020, when four members of one gang, living under false identities, were gunned down. Two suspected gangsters were killed at a restaurant near Athens and the two others in a car at a parking lot on the island of Corfu.

At the news conference in Athens, Greek police also said they have identified a total of 39 alleged members of the warring gangs based in Serbia and Montenegro.

“A single criminal organization split into two separate, rival organizations in 2014 when a shipment of 200 kilograms (440 pounds) of cocaine in Spain was lost,” Doutsis told reporters.

Constantia Dimoglidou, a spokesperson for the Greek police, said an alleged gang member was arrested in Greece earlier this week, seven in Serbia and two in Spain. She said 17 other gang members are inmates in various European prisons, including in Serbia and Montenegro, as well as in Turkey.

The gangsters used migrant smuggling routes to enter and leave Greece, Dimoglidou said, as well as masks and wigs to conceal their identities during attacks.

The criminal networks had a sophisticated structure, easy access to large sums of money, vehicles, weapons, ammunition and equipment, she said.

Stojanovic reported from Belgrade, Serbia.

Derek Gatopoulos And Dusan Stojanovic, The Associated Press

Top Stories

Pellet gun shooter arrested after woman randomly attacked in Scarborough: police
Pellet gun shooter arrested after woman randomly attacked in Scarborough: police

An arrest has been made after a woman was shot in the face with a pellet gun in an apparent random attack in Scarborough earlier this week. Investigators say a 76-year-old woman was walking in the area...

19m ago

Subway service on portion of Line 1 not expected to resume until Friday afternoon
Subway service on portion of Line 1 not expected to resume until Friday afternoon

Subway service on a portion of Line 1 remains off-limits to TTC riders and is not expected to resume until Friday afternoon at the earliest. Trains haven't been running between St. Andrew and Spadina...

updated

7m ago

Spring feel is back to kick off March. How long will the mild temps last?
Spring feel is back to kick off March. How long will the mild temps last?

The spring-like temperatures are back to kick off the month of March after the GTA fell under a brief cold spell this week. Toronto will see sun and cloud on Friday with a guaranteed high of 9 C. The...

2h ago

Child-care wait lists balloon in many Ontario regions amid $10-a-day program
Child-care wait lists balloon in many Ontario regions amid $10-a-day program

Child-care wait lists have ballooned across Ontario since the province signed on to the national $10-a-day program, as demand due to the lower fees appears to be far outpacing the creation of new spaces...

2h ago

