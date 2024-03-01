S&P/TSX composite up more than 200 points as price of oil rises

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 1, 2024 11:36 am.

Last Updated March 1, 2024 11:42 am.

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was up more than 200 points in late-morning trading, helped by strength in the energy stocks as the price of oil moved higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 216.53 points at 21,580.14.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 23.14 points at 39,019.53. The S&P 500 index was up 21.99 points at 5,118.26, while the Nasdaq composite was up 111.40 points at 16,203.32.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.82 cents US compared with 73.69 cents US on Thursday.

The April crude contract was up US$2.12 at US$80.38 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down three cents at US$1.83 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$24.30 at US$2,079.00 an ounce and the May copper contract was up a penny at US$3.86 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 1, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press

