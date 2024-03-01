Man charged in dog attack that left woman with life-altering injuries in Etobicoke

Etobicoke dog attack arrest
Police said the two dogs dragged the woman to the ground and continued to attack her. She was able to escape and entered the vehicle of a passerby, with the driver assisting her. Toronto police arrested the alleged dog owner. Photo: TPS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted March 1, 2024 4:19 pm.

Last Updated March 1, 2024 4:26 pm.

A man from Toronto has been charged after his two dogs allegedly attacked a woman in Etobicoke last month, leaving her with life-altering injuries, police said.

Investigators were called to the Martin Grove Road and John Garland Boulevard area just after 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 8 for reports of an animal complaint.

It’s alleged that a woman was waiting at a bus stop in the area when two dogs approached her without leashes or owner present. The dogs started to attack the woman, who tried to defend herself with a personal shopping cart.

Police said the dogs dragged the woman to the ground and continued to attack her. She was able to escape and entered the vehicle of a passerby, with the driver assisting her.

The woman was taken to a local hospital with serious, life-altering, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Another passerby followed the dogs and told police the animals attacked a cyclist and attempted to attack a resident in his yard and a TTC Wheel-trans operator who was able to close the doors in time.

On Friday, authorities arrested 36-year-old Ali Ismael Stanley of Toronto. He’s been charged with three counts of a dog biting a person, two counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm and disobeying the lawful order of the court.

The accused was scheduled to appear in court today.

Both dogs are described as black and white in colour with larger builds, possibly Pit Bull Terriers or a similar breed. Police noted that the two dogs have yet to be located.

