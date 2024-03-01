New Toronto bylaw aims to reduce single-use, takeaway items at businesses

Beginning on March 1, 2024, a new City of Toronto governing single-use and takeaway items came into effect. Nick Westoll has more on what that means for customers as well as food and retail businesses.

By Nick Westoll

Posted March 1, 2024 8:16 pm.

Last Updated March 1, 2024 9:00 pm.

A City of Toronto bylaw is now in effect aimed at cracking down on the number of single-use and takeaway items ending up at waste transfer stations.

There are three notable changes under the bylaw which came into force on March 1:

  • By-request distribution of single-use items, paper shopping bags: Customers must request single-use items or paper shopping bags, or staff must ask customers if they need the item before distributing it
  • Use of reusable items: Business operators are required to use a customer’s reusable shopping bag or reusable beverage cup
  • New standards for single-use, paper shopping bags: Bags provided by businesses need to adhere to the City of Toronto waste diversion program standards and can’t have metal grommets or plastic handles

Annette Synowiec, the City’s director of solid waste management services policy, planning, and outreach, said the bylaw is meant to change customer and business behaviours.

“We want to make sure that we’re reducing waste upfront wherever we can to make Toronto a zero-waste city,” she told CityNews.

Related:

Sarah Terpstra, who co-owns and operates Alimentari Italian Grocery on Roncesvalles Avenue, said she and her team have been trying to find ways to reduce their environmental footprint.

“It’s pretty unfortunate that we have to be told to do these because I think it just makes sense. We’ve been doing this since we opened seven years ago,” she said.

“Our customers are running from their homes taking food back to their houses where it’s much nicer to use an actual fork or knife, so a lot of times when we do ask we get a ‘no.'”

Terpstra said despite the desire to reduce waste, some items still need to be packaged in single-use wrapping or containers.

“To serve everything to order, you have to have a lot of counter space, you have to have more staff,” she said.

“We’ve tried to find this balance of packaging some items for convenience and quickness to kind of maintain the ease of shopping.”

Volunteer members of Roncy Reduces, a grassroots environmental organization, have been speaking with business owners on Roncesvalles Avenue to promote the benefits of reducing waste and encouraging bringing reusable cups and containers

“We initially started because of plastic pollution and how insidious it is, and how dangerous to our health,” Debbie Green told CityNews

“Think about the positives and think about the long-term positives, right? We all suffer from plastic pollution, and from litter, and from single-use items that are wasteful, expensive, polluting.”

Related:

When it comes to the new bylaw, CityNews asked Synowiec about enforcement and if business operators could expect tickets.

“We want the outcome of compliance with the bylaw to get the waste reduction, ultimately,” she said, explaining bylaw officers would make an effort to speak with business owners to explain how they can meet the requirements.

“From there, we would want to work with them to achieve compliance with the bylaw rather than just going out and fining them right away.”

Synowiec said a fine starting at $500 could be issued if there was continued non-compliance with the Toronto bylaw.

Julie Kwiecinski, a director for Ontario at the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, said her organization was included in consultations on the bylaw that first began in 2018. She said she’s glad the initial idea of including fees was dropped and appreciates the intent of the bylaw, but there are potential concerns.

“I think the jury’s out on the enforcement until we see exactly how it all plays out,” Kwiecinski said.

Related:

“I’m worried a little bit about the specificity of the rules.”

She called on the City of Toronto to step up communication efforts and increase direct outreach efforts to all small business owners and staff members to ensure they are aware of the bylaw.

Kwiecinski also suggested there could be a role for the provincial government to take greater action in harmonizing environmental protections across different municipalities while also respecting “municipal autonomy.”

Meanwhile, Terpstra had a message for other business owners who might have difficulty adjusting packaging and processing.

“I think that at the end of the day, it’s going save you money … the less packaging we use, the better off your business,” she said while offering to speak to operators.

“I think the real hang-up will be just converting your customers’ shopping habits and so I think … having those conversations with your customers … it’s going to take some time.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'More convincing than ever': Peel police warn of realistic CRA scams this tax season
'More convincing than ever': Peel police warn of realistic CRA scams this tax season

Death and taxes may be unavoidable, but being scammed trying to pay your taxes doesn't have to happen if you're vigilant. That's the message from Peel Regional Police this tax season. The first day...

4h ago

Man charged in dog attack that left woman with life-altering injuries in Etobicoke, dogs still missing
Man charged in dog attack that left woman with life-altering injuries in Etobicoke, dogs still missing

A man from Toronto has been charged after his two dogs allegedly attacked a woman in Etobicoke last month, leaving her with life-altering injuries, police said. Investigators were called to the Martin...

2h ago

1 dead after crash involving dump truck and van in East Gwillimbury
1 dead after crash involving dump truck and van in East Gwillimbury

One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in East Gwillimbury on Friday afternoon, York Regional Police confirm. Emergency crews were called to the Queensville Sideroad and Highway 404 area at around...

47m ago

Prospective adoptive parents of boy charged with 1st-degree murder in Burlington
Prospective adoptive parents of boy charged with 1st-degree murder in Burlington

The prospective adoptive parents of a 12-year-old boy are facing first-degree murder charges after the child was found dead inside a Burlington residence days before Christmas in 2022, Halton Regional...

3h ago

Top Stories

'More convincing than ever': Peel police warn of realistic CRA scams this tax season
'More convincing than ever': Peel police warn of realistic CRA scams this tax season

Death and taxes may be unavoidable, but being scammed trying to pay your taxes doesn't have to happen if you're vigilant. That's the message from Peel Regional Police this tax season. The first day...

4h ago

Man charged in dog attack that left woman with life-altering injuries in Etobicoke, dogs still missing
Man charged in dog attack that left woman with life-altering injuries in Etobicoke, dogs still missing

A man from Toronto has been charged after his two dogs allegedly attacked a woman in Etobicoke last month, leaving her with life-altering injuries, police said. Investigators were called to the Martin...

2h ago

1 dead after crash involving dump truck and van in East Gwillimbury
1 dead after crash involving dump truck and van in East Gwillimbury

One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in East Gwillimbury on Friday afternoon, York Regional Police confirm. Emergency crews were called to the Queensville Sideroad and Highway 404 area at around...

47m ago

Prospective adoptive parents of boy charged with 1st-degree murder in Burlington
Prospective adoptive parents of boy charged with 1st-degree murder in Burlington

The prospective adoptive parents of a 12-year-old boy are facing first-degree murder charges after the child was found dead inside a Burlington residence days before Christmas in 2022, Halton Regional...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Portion of TTC Line 1 closed for emergency track work
Portion of TTC Line 1 closed for emergency track work

Subway service on a portion of Line 1 is off-limits to TTC riders and is not expected to resume until Friday afternoon at the earliest due to emergency track work.

7h ago

3:07
Brian Mulroney, Canada's 18th prime minister, dead at 84
Brian Mulroney, Canada's 18th prime minister, dead at 84

Brian Mulroney, Canada’s 18th Prime Minister, has died at the age of 84 surrounded by family at a Palm Beach hospital, where he was being treated after a recent fall.

21h ago

2:39
Spring-like weather returning to the GTA
Spring-like weather returning to the GTA

Mainly sunny and a return to milder temperatures on Friday as another warming trend is set to move into the GTA,
1:50
An Ontario race horse has become a viral sensation for headbanging to rock music
An Ontario race horse has become a viral sensation for headbanging to rock music

Ontario race horse Pretty Runaway loves to rock out, and she headbangs along to all her favourite heavy metal tunes. Videographer Audra Brown with the rock'n horse that's become a viral sensation.

1:52
Man killed in daylight shooing at a busy Rexdale plaza
Man killed in daylight shooing at a busy Rexdale plaza

One man is dead after shots were fire into an SUV at a busy plaza in Rexdale. Shauna Hunt with the latest from the scene.
More Videos