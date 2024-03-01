Turkey rejects accusations by a human rights group that it committed abuses in Syria

FILE - Turkish troops deploy in Syria's northern region of Manbij, Syria, Oct. 14, 2019. Turkey on Friday, March 1, 2024, has rejected allegations by a human rights group that Turkey bears responsibility for some of the abuses and possible war crimes carried out mostly against Kurdish residents in northern Syria. (AP Photo, File) Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Suzan Fraser, The Associated Press

Posted March 1, 2024 2:21 pm.

Last Updated March 1, 2024 2:26 pm.

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey has rejected allegations by a human rights group that Turkey bears responsibility for some of the abuses and possible war crimes carried out mostly against Kurdish residents in northern Syria.

Human Rights Watch said in a 74-page report released on Thursday that the alleged abuses were committed by Turkish forces and also by Ankara-backed armed factions in areas they control in northern Syria.

A senior Turkish Foreign Ministry official denied the accusations on Friday, insisting that the report by the New York-based watchdog “did not reflect the realities on the ground” and ignored Turkey’s security concerns.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity in line with government protocol, also insisted that Turkey fully respects “international humanitarian law.”

Since 2016, Turkey has launched three major operations inside Syria, targeting Syria’s main Kurdish militia — the People’s Protection Units or YPG, a U.S.-backed faction that Turkey considers to be a terrorist organization and an extension of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party, or PKK.

The PKK has waged a decades-long insurgency within Turkey. The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people.

The Human Rights Watch report — titled “Everything is by the Power of the Weapon: Abuses and Impunity in Turkish-Occupied Northern Syria” — documents allegations of abductions, arbitrary arrests, unlawful detention, sexual violence and torture.

The human rights group said that it also found that the Turkish army and intelligence agencies were involved in carrying out and overseeing abuses.

The Turkish official asserted that the Syrian opposition now runs and controls areas that were cleared of militants by the Turkish forces.

The opposition had made “significant progress” in improving human rights in those areas and were cooperating with U.N. agencies, the official said.

Suzan Fraser, The Associated Press

Adoptive parents of boy, 12, charged with 1st-degree murder in Burlington
Adoptive parents of boy, 12, charged with 1st-degree murder in Burlington

The adoptive parents of a 12-year-old boy are facing first-degree murder charges after the child was found dead inside a Burlington residence days before Christmas in 2022, Halton Regional Police said. Emergency...

3h ago

TTC subway service resumes on Line 1 after track repairs
TTC subway service resumes on Line 1 after track repairs

Subway service has resumed on Line 1 between St. Andrew and Spadina stations following emergency track repair work at Museum Station. Trains weren't been running between those stations since the start...

updated

21m ago

'More convincing than ever': Peel police warn of realistic CRA scams this tax season
'More convincing than ever': Peel police warn of realistic CRA scams this tax season

Death and taxes may be unavoidable, but being scammed trying to pay your taxes doesn't have to happen if you're vigilant. That's the message from Peel Regional Police this tax season. The first day...

3h ago

Body Shop Canada files for bankruptcy protection, plans restructuring
Body Shop Canada files for bankruptcy protection, plans restructuring

The Body Shop Canada Ltd. says it will close 33 stores and halt its e-commerce operations as it seeks to restructure itself under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act. The Canadian subsidiary of the international...

2h ago

