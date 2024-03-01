World Trade Organization ends meeting in UAE after failing to reach major agreements

World Trade Organization Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala speaks at a WTO summit in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Feb. 26, 2024. The World Trade Organization opened its biennial meeting Monday in the United Arab Emirates as the bloc faces pressure from the United States and other nations ahead of a year of consequential elections around the globe. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Jon Gambrell, The Associated Press

Posted March 1, 2024 8:56 pm.

Last Updated March 1, 2024 9:12 pm.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Negotiators taking part in a World Trade Organization meeting in the United Arab Emirates ended their summit early Saturday after failing to reach agreements on several major initiatives, the latest sign of turmoil within the global body.

The WTO delayed its closing ceremony in Abu Dhabi by over a day as the 166-nation bloc struggled to reach consensus on fishing, agriculture and other issues.

The only agreement of note came on extending a pause on taxes on digital media such as movies and video games. On that issue, the WTO decided to extend the pause until their next biennial meeting.

WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala noted that the summit took place “against an international backdrop marked by greater uncertainty than at any time I can remember.”

Like in the summit’s opening on Monday, she made no direct mention of Israel’s war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip. However, she had noted previously the ongoing disruptions to shipping caused by Yemen’s Houthi rebels in the Red Sea over the conflict.

“The beauty of the WTO is that each member has an equal voice, but that also comes at a cost,” Okonjo-Iweala said. “Nevertheless, we are a unique organization, and I think the cost is worth it. Let’s keep going so we can make our voices heard.”

Elections across nearly half the world’s population could bring new challenges for the WTO. None are perhaps more critical for the WTO than the United States presidential election on Nov. 5.

Running again is former President Donald Trump, who threatened to withdraw the U.S. from the WTO and repeatedly levied tariffs — taxes on imported goods — on perceived friends and foes alike. A Trump win could again roil global trade.

But even if President Joe Biden is reelected, the United States has deep reservations over the WTO. The U.S. under the past three administrations has blocked appointments to its appeals court, and it’s no longer operating. Washington says the WTO judges have overstepped their authority too often in ruling on cases.

The U.S. also has criticized China for still describing itself as a developing country, as it did when it joined the WTO in 2001. Washington, Europe and others say that Beijing improperly hampers access to emerging industries and steals or pressures foreign companies to hand over technology. The U.S. also says China floods world markets with cheap steel, aluminum and other products.

Jon Gambrell, The Associated Press





New Toronto bylaw aims to reduce single-use, takeaway items at businesses
New Toronto bylaw aims to reduce single-use, takeaway items at businesses

The City of Toronto Single-Use and Takeaway Items Bylaw for food and retail businesses came into effect on March 1, 2024.

1h ago

'More convincing than ever': Peel police warn of realistic CRA scams this tax season
'More convincing than ever': Peel police warn of realistic CRA scams this tax season

Death and taxes may be unavoidable, but being scammed trying to pay your taxes doesn't have to happen if you're vigilant. That's the message from Peel Regional Police this tax season. The first day...

6h ago

Man charged in dog attack that left woman with life-altering injuries in Etobicoke, dogs still missing
Man charged in dog attack that left woman with life-altering injuries in Etobicoke, dogs still missing

A man from Toronto has been charged after his two dogs allegedly attacked a woman in Etobicoke last month, leaving her with life-altering injuries, police said. Investigators were called to the Martin...

4h ago

1 dead after crash involving dump truck and van in East Gwillimbury
1 dead after crash involving dump truck and van in East Gwillimbury

One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in East Gwillimbury on Friday afternoon, York Regional Police confirm. Emergency crews were called to the Queensville Sideroad and Highway 404 area at around...

2h ago

