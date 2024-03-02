A bridge where firefighters rescued the driver of a semi dangling over the Ohio River remains closed

This photo provided by Louisville Division of Fire, Louisville Fire Dept., Louisville firefighter Bryce Carden rescue the driver of semitruck that is dangling off the Clark Memorial Bridge over the Ohio River on Friday, March 1, 2024 in Louisville, Ky. The driver was pulled to safety by firefighters following the three-vehicle crash on the bridge connecting Louisville, Kentucky to southern Indiana. (Louisville Division of Fire via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted March 2, 2024 1:05 pm.

Last Updated March 2, 2024 1:42 pm.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A bridge connecting Kentucky and Indiana remained closed Saturday following a harrowing crash and rescue of a tractor-trailer driver left hanging over the bridge’s edge.

Dramatic photos and video captured the rescue Friday of the driver in her cab over the side of the George Rogers Clark Memorial Bridge connecting Louisville, Kentucky, to southern Indiana.

The truck driver was rescued unharmed, but three other cars were involved in the crash, and two people were taken to the hospital with possibly life-threatening injuries, according to Louisville Metro Police.

Police had no updates on their condition Saturday.

The truck was removed from the bridge around 8 p.m. Friday. The cause of the crash was still under investigation.

The bridge carries about 24,000 vehicles a day over the Ohio River. Officials said at a press conference Friday that the bridge is safe and passed an inspection last year, but acknowledged that its four lanes are relatively narrow.

The accident was reported shortly after noon on Friday. After that, it took about 40 minutes to set up a rope system and get a firefighter, Bryce Carden, ready to rappel down to the cab, hook the driver up to a safety harness and lift her safely back to the bridge surface, Louisville Fire Chief Brian O’Neill said at a press conference Friday. She was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

In a social media post Friday, Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg thanked “Carden and the other first responders who rushed to the scene today and bravely rescued the truck driver on the Clark Memorial Bridge. She is alive thanks to your heroic efforts.”

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said engineers were conducting assessments and inspections of the bridge Saturday morning.

The Associated Press


Top Stories

3 people rescued from Lake Simcoe after vehicle collapsed through ice
3 people rescued from Lake Simcoe after vehicle collapsed through ice

Three people were rescued from the waters of Lake Simcoe on Saturday morning after Ontario Provincial Police say they ventured onto unsafe ice. A video posted to the OPP's X account shows Rama Fire...

1h ago

Covered Bridge Potato Chips in Hartland, New Brunswick destroyed by fire
Covered Bridge Potato Chips in Hartland, New Brunswick destroyed by fire

A fire at the Covered Bridge Potato Chips factory in Hartland, New Brunswick has completely destroyed the building, a major employer in the region. Just before 6:00 p.m. on Friday night the call for...

25m ago

New Toronto bylaw aims to reduce single-use, takeaway items at businesses
New Toronto bylaw aims to reduce single-use, takeaway items at businesses

The City of Toronto Single-Use and Takeaway Items Bylaw for food and retail businesses came into effect on March 1, 2024.

16h ago

Man arrested in sexual assault investigation in North York
Man arrested in sexual assault investigation in North York

Toronto police have made an arrest in a sexual assault investigation in North York. On Feb. 23, police responded to a call for a sexual assault in the Keele Street and St. Regis Crescent area. Allegedly,...

9m ago

