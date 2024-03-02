Quebec TV, radio host Paul Houde dies at age 69

By Thomas MacDonald, The Canadian Press

Posted March 2, 2024 3:43 pm.

Last Updated March 2, 2024 4:42 pm.

MONTREAL — Quebec actor, television and radio host Paul Houde died suddenly on Saturday morning due to complications following surgery, his family announced on social media. He was 69.

“It is with a broken heart that we must announce the passing of our beloved Paul,” his wife, Francine Audette, wrote on Facebook Saturday afternoon, noting he had recently undergone a major procedure to remove a mass from his brain.

“We immediately sense the deep affection you all had for Paul, and we are touched by it,” she wrote, asking for privacy for her family. “Thank you in advance for your thoughts about Paul and us.”

Houde  — affectionately known in Quebec as “morning man” — had a prolific career in the province’s media scene, including as a radio host on CKAC and 98.5 FM. He also appeared in the beloved comedy film series “Les Boys” in which he played the character Fern, an erudite goalie who was able to recite minute details of professional player statistics.

Houde abruptly left his last position in radio, as host of “Le Club du Matin” on BPM Sports, last October.

Tributes and reactions to his death poured in on social media Saturday from his fans, collaborators and employers. BPM Sports called him a “great man in the business.” 

Charles Perreault, CEO of Quebec sports television network RDS, said in a statement posted online that the province had lost “an extraordinarily charismatic communicator, whose passion for and knowledge of sports earned the admiration and respect of all Quebecers.”

On X, formerly Twitter, the Montreal Canadiens called Houde “a man of exceptional quality” and “a monument in the Quebec media landscape.”

Quebec Premier François Legault noted his public and private kindness, as well as his memorable humour. 

“It was always a pleasure to do an interview with him,” Legault wrote in a post on X.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau described Houde’s death as “tragic” and an “enormous loss.” Trudeau underlined what he called Houde’s “incredible wisdom, his endless talents and his genuine kindness.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 2, 2024.

— With files from Caroline Chatelard in Montreal.

Thomas MacDonald, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman seriously injured in random stabbing in Danforth
Woman seriously injured in random stabbing in Danforth

Police are searching for a male suspect after a woman suffered serious injuries following a stabbing inside a store in Danforth. Investigators were called to the area of Danforth and Greenwood Avenues...

18m ago

US says Israel has 'more or less accepted' framework for Gaza cease-fire
US says Israel has 'more or less accepted' framework for Gaza cease-fire

Israel has essentially endorsed a framework of a proposed Gaza cease-fire and hostage release deal, and it is now up to Hamas to agree to it, a senior U.S. administration official said Saturday, a day...

1h ago

Man posing as police officer arrested in sexual assault investigation in North York
Man posing as police officer arrested in sexual assault investigation in North York

A 22-year-old man is in custody in connection with a sexual assault investigation in North York. Police say a man, who works as a loss prevention officer, approached someone in a commercial building...

1h ago

3 people rescued from Lake Simcoe after vehicle collapsed through ice
3 people rescued from Lake Simcoe after vehicle collapsed through ice

Three people were rescued from the waters of Lake Simcoe on Saturday morning after Ontario Provincial Police say they ventured onto unsafe ice. A video posted to the OPP's X account shows Rama Fire...

20m ago

Top Stories

Woman seriously injured in random stabbing in Danforth
Woman seriously injured in random stabbing in Danforth

Police are searching for a male suspect after a woman suffered serious injuries following a stabbing inside a store in Danforth. Investigators were called to the area of Danforth and Greenwood Avenues...

18m ago

US says Israel has 'more or less accepted' framework for Gaza cease-fire
US says Israel has 'more or less accepted' framework for Gaza cease-fire

Israel has essentially endorsed a framework of a proposed Gaza cease-fire and hostage release deal, and it is now up to Hamas to agree to it, a senior U.S. administration official said Saturday, a day...

1h ago

Man posing as police officer arrested in sexual assault investigation in North York
Man posing as police officer arrested in sexual assault investigation in North York

A 22-year-old man is in custody in connection with a sexual assault investigation in North York. Police say a man, who works as a loss prevention officer, approached someone in a commercial building...

1h ago

3 people rescued from Lake Simcoe after vehicle collapsed through ice
3 people rescued from Lake Simcoe after vehicle collapsed through ice

Three people were rescued from the waters of Lake Simcoe on Saturday morning after Ontario Provincial Police say they ventured onto unsafe ice. A video posted to the OPP's X account shows Rama Fire...

20m ago

Most Watched Today

2:03
Canada's housing agency ends first-time homebuyer incentive program
Canada's housing agency ends first-time homebuyer incentive program

The first-time homebuyer incentive program is being discontinued by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation. As City's Jazan Grewal reports, many real estate experts criticized the program since day one.

18h ago

2:28
New Toronto bylaw on single-use, takeaway items comes into effect
New Toronto bylaw on single-use, takeaway items comes into effect

Beginning on March 1, 2024, a new City of Toronto governing single-use and takeaway items came into effect. Nick Westoll has more on what that means for customers as well as food and retail businesses.

22h ago

2:13
YorkU strike continues into weekend
YorkU strike continues into weekend

Thousands of striking workers at York University were joined by representatives from other unions Friday morning on the picket lines. David Zura explains.

22h ago

2:54
Business Report: The Body Shop files for bankruptcy protection
Business Report: The Body Shop files for bankruptcy protection

A retailer that's inside many Canadian shopping malls is in financial trouble. Plus, a fund that helps first-time homeowners is being discontinued, and Elon Musk is suing the owner of ChatGPT. Ari Rabinovitch reports.

23h ago

2:35
Portion of TTC Line 1 closed for emergency track work
Portion of TTC Line 1 closed for emergency track work

Subway service on a portion of Line 1 is off-limits to TTC riders and is not expected to resume until Friday afternoon at the earliest due to emergency track work.
More Videos