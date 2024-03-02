Firefighters face difficult weather conditions as they battle the largest wildfire in Texas history

Cattle killed by the Smokehouse Creek Fire are seen in a burned area as ranchers begin the cleanup process, Friday, March 1, 2024, in Skellytown, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved

By Sean Murphy And Jim Vertuno, The Associated Press

Posted March 2, 2024 7:38 am.

Last Updated March 2, 2024 7:42 am.

STINNETT, Texas (AP) — Firefighters battling the largest wildfire in Texas history face increasingly difficult weather conditions on Saturday.

The Smokehouse Creek Fire that began Monday has killed at least two people, left a charred landscape of scorched prairie, dead cattle and destroyed as many as 500 structures, including burned-out homes, in the Texas Panhandle.

The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a red flag warning for the entire Panhandle from late Saturday morning through midnight Sunday after rain and snow on Thursday allowed firefighters to contain a portion of the fire.

“A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will create favorable weather for rapid fire growth and spread,” according to the weather service’s forecast.

“Critical fire weather conditions are expected to return … as winds out of the southwest gust to 40 to 45 mph and humidity drops below 10 percent,” the forecast said, with a high temperature of 75 degrees F (24 degrees C).

The fire, which has merged with another fire and crossed the state line into western Oklahoma, has burned more than 1,700 square miles (4,400 square kilometers) and was 15% contained, the Texas A&M Forest Service said Friday.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, although strong winds, dry grass and unseasonably warm weather fed the flames.

“Everybody needs to understand that we face enormous potential fire dangers as we head into this weekend,” Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said Friday after touring the area. “No one can let down their guard. Everyone must remain very vigilant.”

Two women were confirmed killed by the fires this week. But with flames still menacing a wide area, authorities haven’t yet thoroughly searched for victims or tallied homes and other structures damaged or destroyed.

Two firefighters were injured battling the flames in Oklahoma. One suffered a heat-related injury and the other was injured when the brush pumper he was riding in struck a tanker truck as the two were heading to fight the fire near Gage.

Both firefighters are expected to recover.

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller said individual ranchers could suffer devastating losses due to the fires, but predicted the overall impact on the Texas cattle industry and consumer beef prices would be minimal.

The number of dead cattle was not known, but Miller and local ranchers estimate the total will be in the thousands.

___

Vertuno reported from Austin, Texas. Associated Press journalists Ty O’Neil in Stinnett, Texas, Jamie Stengle in Dallas, and Ken Miller in Oklahoma City contributed.

Sean Murphy And Jim Vertuno, The Associated Press














Top Stories

New Toronto bylaw aims to reduce single-use, takeaway items at businesses
New Toronto bylaw aims to reduce single-use, takeaway items at businesses

The City of Toronto Single-Use and Takeaway Items Bylaw for food and retail businesses came into effect on March 1, 2024.

11h ago

Toronto crews to carry out 12-hour pothole blitz Saturday
Toronto crews to carry out 12-hour pothole blitz Saturday

The mild temperatures Toronto has been experiencing of late are not the only sign that spring is almost here. The city will stage its second pothole blitz of the season this weekend. From 6 am to 6...

13h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Live music, garden gurus and sports galore
Weekend need-to-know: Live music, garden gurus and sports galore

Both the Maple Leafs and Raptors are in action at home this weekend, but if you're not a sports freak don't fret -- spring-antsy gardeners and foot-tapping live music lovers also have plenty of options....
'More convincing than ever': Peel police warn of realistic CRA scams this tax season
'More convincing than ever': Peel police warn of realistic CRA scams this tax season

Death and taxes may be unavoidable, but being scammed trying to pay your taxes doesn't have to happen if you're vigilant. That's the message from Peel Regional Police this tax season. The first day...

17h ago

