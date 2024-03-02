Lawyers who successfully argued Musk pay package was illegal seek $5.6 billion in Tesla stock

File - Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the first plenary session of the AI Safety Summit at Bletchley Park, on Nov. 1, 2023 in Bletchley, England. The lawyers who successfully argued that a massive pay package for Tesla CEO Elon Musk was illegal and should be voided have asked the presiding judge to award them company stock worth $5.6 billion as legal fees. The attorneys, who represented Tesla shareholders in the case decided in January, made the request of the Delaware judge in court papers filed Friday, March 1, 2024. (Leon Neal/Pool Photo via AP, File) 2023 Getty Images

By The Associated Press

Posted March 2, 2024 2:31 pm.

Last Updated March 2, 2024 2:42 pm.

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The lawyers who successfully argued that a massive pay package for Tesla CEO Elon Musk was illegal and should be voided have asked the presiding judge to award them company stock worth $5.6 billion as legal fees.

The attorneys, who represented Tesla shareholders in the case decided in January, made the request of the Delaware judge in court papers filed Friday.

The amount would apparently be far and away the largest such award, if approved. Lawyers in class-action suits stemming from the collapse of Enron got a record $688 million in legal fees in 2008.

“We are ‘prepared to eat our cooking,’” the Tesla plaintiff attorneys wrote in the court filing, arguing the sum is justified because they worked purely on a contingency basis for more than 5 years. If they lost they would have gotten nothing. The benefit to Tesla “was massive,” they said.

The requested award represents 11% of the Tesla stock — worth some $55 billion — that Musk was seeking in the compensation package, which Judge Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick ruled illegal in January.

Not only does the request take nothing from the electric car company’s balance sheet, it is also tax deductible, the attorneys argued. They are also seeking $1.1 million in expenses.

In her ruling, Judge McCormick accepted the shareholder lawyers’ argument that Musk personally dictated the landmark 2018 pay package in sham negotiations with directors who were not independent.

It would have nearly doubled Musk’s stake in Tesla. He currently holds 13%.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

3 people rescued from Lake Simcoe after vehicle collapsed through ice
3 people rescued from Lake Simcoe after vehicle collapsed through ice

Three people were rescued from the waters of Lake Simcoe on Saturday morning after Ontario Provincial Police say they ventured onto unsafe ice. A video posted to the OPP's X account shows Rama Fire...

3h ago

US says Israel has 'more or less accepted' framework for Gaza cease-fire
US says Israel has 'more or less accepted' framework for Gaza cease-fire

Israel has essentially endorsed a framework of a proposed Gaza cease-fire and hostage release deal, and it is now up to Hamas to agree to it, a senior U.S. administration official said Saturday, a day...

4m ago

Man arrested in sexual assault investigation in North York
Man arrested in sexual assault investigation in North York

Toronto police have made an arrest in a sexual assault investigation in North York. On Feb. 23, police responded to a call for a sexual assault in the Keele Street and St. Regis Crescent area. Allegedly,...

1h ago

SIU investigating after Halton police fatally shoot man in Oakville
SIU investigating after Halton police fatally shoot man in Oakville

The province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating after a man was shot and killed by two Halton police officers on Saturday morning at a residence in Oakville. Preliminary information from...

4h ago

Top Stories

3 people rescued from Lake Simcoe after vehicle collapsed through ice
3 people rescued from Lake Simcoe after vehicle collapsed through ice

Three people were rescued from the waters of Lake Simcoe on Saturday morning after Ontario Provincial Police say they ventured onto unsafe ice. A video posted to the OPP's X account shows Rama Fire...

3h ago

US says Israel has 'more or less accepted' framework for Gaza cease-fire
US says Israel has 'more or less accepted' framework for Gaza cease-fire

Israel has essentially endorsed a framework of a proposed Gaza cease-fire and hostage release deal, and it is now up to Hamas to agree to it, a senior U.S. administration official said Saturday, a day...

4m ago

Man arrested in sexual assault investigation in North York
Man arrested in sexual assault investigation in North York

Toronto police have made an arrest in a sexual assault investigation in North York. On Feb. 23, police responded to a call for a sexual assault in the Keele Street and St. Regis Crescent area. Allegedly,...

1h ago

SIU investigating after Halton police fatally shoot man in Oakville
SIU investigating after Halton police fatally shoot man in Oakville

The province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating after a man was shot and killed by two Halton police officers on Saturday morning at a residence in Oakville. Preliminary information from...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:03
Canada's housing agency ends first-time homebuyer incentive program
Canada's housing agency ends first-time homebuyer incentive program

The first-time homebuyer incentive program is being discontinued by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation. As City's Jazan Grewal reports, many real estate experts criticized the program since day one.

17h ago

2:28
New Toronto bylaw on single-use, takeaway items comes into effect
New Toronto bylaw on single-use, takeaway items comes into effect

Beginning on March 1, 2024, a new City of Toronto governing single-use and takeaway items came into effect. Nick Westoll has more on what that means for customers as well as food and retail businesses.

20h ago

2:13
YorkU strike continues into weekend
YorkU strike continues into weekend

Thousands of striking workers at York University were joined by representatives from other unions Friday morning on the picket lines. David Zura explains.

21h ago

2:54
Business Report: The Body Shop files for bankruptcy protection
Business Report: The Body Shop files for bankruptcy protection

A retailer that's inside many Canadian shopping malls is in financial trouble. Plus, a fund that helps first-time homeowners is being discontinued, and Elon Musk is suing the owner of ChatGPT. Ari Rabinovitch reports.

21h ago

2:35
Portion of TTC Line 1 closed for emergency track work
Portion of TTC Line 1 closed for emergency track work

Subway service on a portion of Line 1 is off-limits to TTC riders and is not expected to resume until Friday afternoon at the earliest due to emergency track work.
More Videos