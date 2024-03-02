Medical incident likely led to SUV crashing into Walmart store, authorities say

Crews work to remove a vehicle that had crashed into a Walmart store in Canton Township, Mich., on Friday, March 1, 2024. A sport-utility vehicle crashed into a Walmart in suburban Detroit, injuring several people Friday afternoon, police said. (AP Photo/Mike Householder)

By The Associated Press

Posted March 2, 2024 2:19 pm.

Last Updated March 2, 2024 2:26 pm.

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A driver who crashed her sport-utility vehicle into a Walmart store in suburban Detroit was likely having a health incident at the time, authorities said Saturday.

The woman and four other people who were taken to hospitals Friday did not have life-threatening injuries, the Canton Township Public Safety Department said.

Shoppers were stunned when the Jeep crashed into the store near the pharmacy department and stopped after roughly 45 feet (14 meters). It was not at the main entrance.

“Preliminary investigations are indicating it was a medically related incident” that contributed to the crash, public safety spokesperson Barb Caruso told The Associated Press.

Merchandise and broken shelves were scattered on the floor. The store was open again Saturday after a cleanup and removal of the vehicle.

“Police and fire officials are giving credit to the Walmart staff and patrons who helped the victims immediately following the crash. Their quick actions to provide aid to those injured or frightened are appreciated,” the public safety department said in a statement.

The Associated Press




Top Stories

3 people rescued from Lake Simcoe after vehicle collapsed through ice
3 people rescued from Lake Simcoe after vehicle collapsed through ice

Three people were rescued from the waters of Lake Simcoe on Saturday morning after Ontario Provincial Police say they ventured onto unsafe ice. A video posted to the OPP's X account shows Rama Fire...

3h ago

US says Israel has 'more or less accepted' framework for Gaza cease-fire
US says Israel has 'more or less accepted' framework for Gaza cease-fire

Israel has essentially endorsed a framework of a proposed Gaza cease-fire and hostage release deal, and it is now up to Hamas to agree to it, a senior U.S. administration official said Saturday, a day...

4m ago

Man arrested in sexual assault investigation in North York
Man arrested in sexual assault investigation in North York

Toronto police have made an arrest in a sexual assault investigation in North York. On Feb. 23, police responded to a call for a sexual assault in the Keele Street and St. Regis Crescent area. Allegedly,...

1h ago

SIU investigating after Halton police fatally shoot man in Oakville
SIU investigating after Halton police fatally shoot man in Oakville

The province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating after a man was shot and killed by two Halton police officers on Saturday morning at a residence in Oakville. Preliminary information from...

4h ago

