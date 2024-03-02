Michigan GOP expected to unite behind Trump despite internal strife at nominating convention

By Joey Cappelletti, The Associated Press

Posted March 2, 2024 12:10 am.

Last Updated March 2, 2024 12:12 am.

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan GOP convention in Grand Rapids on Saturday will allocate 39 of the state’s 55 GOP presidential delegates, but a significant portion of the party’s grassroots force won’t be attending due to the lingering aftereffects of a months-long dispute over who is leading the party.

Still amid the division, chaos and legal disputes, the party is expected to unite behind one candidate Saturday: former President Donald Trump.

Trump won Michigan’s Feb. 27 Republican primary handily, receiving 68% of the vote compared to rival Nikki Haley’s 27%.

The win gave a clear indication of Trump’s standing in Michigan ahead of November, but a majority of Michigan’s GOP delegates will be awarded Saturday.

Michigan Republicans were forced to split their primary into two parts after Democrats who control the state government moved Michigan into the early primary states, violating the national Republican party’s rules.

Trump, who has won every presidential contest in which he’s appeared on the ballot and earned 122 delegates, is expected to lock up the party’s nomination soon after Super Tuesday.

Saturday’s convention comes just days after a Kent County judge affirmed that former Michigan GOP Chair Kristina Karamo was removed properly by party members in January. The decision officially hands the state party over to former Rep. Pete Hoekstra, whom the Republican National Committee recognized last month.

At least 24 county GOP parties will not be sending precinct delegates — who are tasked with allocating the presidential delegates — due to not registering for the convention in time. Many of the county GOP parties denied access were loyal to Karamo and had waited to see what the court’s final ruling would be.

Before being ousted and eventually barred from the chair position by a judge, Karamo had planned for the convention to take place at the Huntington Place in Detroit.

Daire Rendon, chairwoman for the 1st Congressional District Republican committee, called Hoekstra’s decision not to let some counties attend “not acceptable” and said that the group denied access would be holding their own convention in northern Michigan.

“The grassroots are watching their party being stolen from them,” said Rendon, a former GOP state representative who is on trial for tampering with election machines following the 2020 election.

Counties had been given multiple warnings to register for the Grand Rapids convention before the deadline, according to Oakland County GOP chair Vance Patrick. He added that alternate delegates would fill slots vacated by the absent county parties.

The intraparty chaos is expected to have little impact on the allocation of presidential delegates, with Patrick saying he is “pretty confident” Trump will win all 39 delegates at play. Trump has a firm grasp on nearly all aspects of Michigan’s Republican Party and endorsed Hoekstra amid the intra-party squabble this winter.

Appealing to voters outside of Trump’s base will likely be a deciding factor in whether he can win the critical swing state in November. In Tuesday’s primary, Trump did worse in suburban counties such as Oakland and Kent, which were key in his loss of Michigan four years ago.

Joey Cappelletti, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

New Toronto bylaw aims to reduce single-use, takeaway items at businesses
New Toronto bylaw aims to reduce single-use, takeaway items at businesses

The City of Toronto Single-Use and Takeaway Items Bylaw for food and retail businesses came into effect on March 1, 2024.

4h ago

Toronto crews to carry out 12-hour pothole blitz Saturday
Toronto crews to carry out 12-hour pothole blitz Saturday

The mild temperatures Toronto has been experiencing of late are not the only sign that spring is almost here. The city will stage its second pothole blitz of the season this weekend. From 6 am to 6...

5h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Live music, garden gurus and sports galore
Weekend need-to-know: Live music, garden gurus and sports galore

Both the Maple Leafs and Raptors are in action at home this weekend, but if you're not a sports freak don't fret -- spring-antsy gardeners and foot-tapping live music lovers also have plenty of options....

18h ago

'More convincing than ever': Peel police warn of realistic CRA scams this tax season
'More convincing than ever': Peel police warn of realistic CRA scams this tax season

Death and taxes may be unavoidable, but being scammed trying to pay your taxes doesn't have to happen if you're vigilant. That's the message from Peel Regional Police this tax season. The first day...

9h ago

Top Stories

New Toronto bylaw aims to reduce single-use, takeaway items at businesses
New Toronto bylaw aims to reduce single-use, takeaway items at businesses

The City of Toronto Single-Use and Takeaway Items Bylaw for food and retail businesses came into effect on March 1, 2024.

4h ago

Toronto crews to carry out 12-hour pothole blitz Saturday
Toronto crews to carry out 12-hour pothole blitz Saturday

The mild temperatures Toronto has been experiencing of late are not the only sign that spring is almost here. The city will stage its second pothole blitz of the season this weekend. From 6 am to 6...

5h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Live music, garden gurus and sports galore
Weekend need-to-know: Live music, garden gurus and sports galore

Both the Maple Leafs and Raptors are in action at home this weekend, but if you're not a sports freak don't fret -- spring-antsy gardeners and foot-tapping live music lovers also have plenty of options....

18h ago

'More convincing than ever': Peel police warn of realistic CRA scams this tax season
'More convincing than ever': Peel police warn of realistic CRA scams this tax season

Death and taxes may be unavoidable, but being scammed trying to pay your taxes doesn't have to happen if you're vigilant. That's the message from Peel Regional Police this tax season. The first day...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

2:28
New Toronto bylaw on single-use, takeaway items comes into effect
New Toronto bylaw on single-use, takeaway items comes into effect

Beginning on March 1, 2024, a new City of Toronto governing single-use and takeaway items came into effect. Nick Westoll has more on what that means for customers as well as food and retail businesses.

7h ago

2:35
Portion of TTC Line 1 closed for emergency track work
Portion of TTC Line 1 closed for emergency track work

Subway service on a portion of Line 1 is off-limits to TTC riders and is not expected to resume until Friday afternoon at the earliest due to emergency track work.

11h ago

3:07
Brian Mulroney, Canada's 18th prime minister, dead at 84
Brian Mulroney, Canada's 18th prime minister, dead at 84

Brian Mulroney, Canada’s 18th Prime Minister, has died at the age of 84 surrounded by family at a Palm Beach hospital, where he was being treated after a recent fall.
2:39
Spring-like weather returning to the GTA
Spring-like weather returning to the GTA

Mainly sunny and a return to milder temperatures on Friday as another warming trend is set to move into the GTA,
1:50
An Ontario race horse has become a viral sensation for headbanging to rock music
An Ontario race horse has become a viral sensation for headbanging to rock music

Ontario race horse Pretty Runaway loves to rock out, and she headbangs along to all her favourite heavy metal tunes. Videographer Audra Brown with the rock'n horse that's become a viral sensation.

More Videos