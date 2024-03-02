Mississauga teen charged with stunt driving after being clocked at more than 200 km/h

Provincial police clock a Mississauga teen doing more than 200 km/h on Highway 404.
Provincial police clock a Mississauga teen doing more than 200 km/h on Highway 404. X/OPP HSD

By John Marchesan

Posted March 2, 2024 5:22 pm.

Last Updated March 2, 2024 5:23 pm.

A Mississauga teen is learning the hard way that even a little speed is too much.

Provincial police say they clocked a driver going more than 200 km/h northbound on Highway 404 at Steeles Avenue East.

“I was only doing it for a few kilometres,” the 19-year-old woman is said to have told police officers when she was pulled over.

Police say the teen has been charged with stunt driving and novice driver with a blood alcohol above zero. She’s had her license suspended for a month and her vehicle has been impounded for 14 days.

