Mississauga teen charged with stunt driving after being clocked at more than 200 km/h
Posted March 2, 2024 5:22 pm.
Last Updated March 2, 2024 5:23 pm.
A Mississauga teen is learning the hard way that even a little speed is too much.
Provincial police say they clocked a driver going more than 200 km/h northbound on Highway 404 at Steeles Avenue East.
“I was only doing it for a few kilometres,” the 19-year-old woman is said to have told police officers when she was pulled over.
Police say the teen has been charged with stunt driving and novice driver with a blood alcohol above zero. She’s had her license suspended for a month and her vehicle has been impounded for 14 days.