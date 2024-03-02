Navalny’s mother brings flowers to his grave a day after thousands attended his funeral in Moscow

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's mother, Lyudmila Navalnaya, left, and his mother-in-law, no name available, arrive to visit the grave of Alexei Navalny after his funeral yesterday at the Borisovskoye Cemetery, in Moscow, Russia, on Saturday, March 2, 2024. Navalny, who was President Vladimir Putin's fiercest foe, was buried after a funeral that drew thousands of mourners amid a heavy police presence. (AP Photo)

By Elise Morton, The Associated Press

Posted March 2, 2024 6:14 am.

Last Updated March 2, 2024 6:26 am.

The mother and mother-in-law of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny were among mourners who brought flowers to his grave in Moscow on Saturday, a day after thousands turned his funeral into one of the largest recent displays of dissent.

Police kept a heavy presence at the cemetery but the situation was calm, Russian independent TV channel Dozhd (Rain) reported.

“The police let those wishing to bid farewell to the politician pass through and do not rush anyone,” the outlet wrote on the Telegram messaging app, quoting one of its readers on the scene.

Dozhd also reported that “spontaneous memorials” to Navalny had been destroyed in several Russian cities. Flowers were removed in cities including St. Petersburg and Voronezh, it said.

Under a heavy police watch, thousands bid farewell Friday to Navalny after his still-unexplained death two weeks ago in an Arctic penal colony. The crowds who thronged to honor Navalny outside a church and cemetery in a snowy southeastern suburb of the capital chanted slogans for him and against Russian President Vladimir Putin and the war in Ukraine.

Police did not act against them, but at least 106 people were detained at events across Russia in Navalny’s memory, said OVD-Info, a rights group that tracks political arrests. It said most were stopped while trying to lay flowers at monuments dedicated to victims of Soviet repression.

Navalny was buried after a short Russian Orthodox ceremony, with vast crowds waiting outside the church and then streaming to the fresh grave with flowers.

Navalny’s widow, Yulia, was not seen at the funeral. She has vowed to continue his work, lovingly thanked him for “26 years of absolute happiness.”

The funeral followed a battle with authorities over the release of his body. His team said several Moscow churches refused to hold the funeral for the man who crusaded against official corruption and organized massive protests. Many Western leaders blamed the death on the Russian leader, an accusation the Kremlin angrily rejected.

Elise Morton, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

New Toronto bylaw aims to reduce single-use, takeaway items at businesses
New Toronto bylaw aims to reduce single-use, takeaway items at businesses

The City of Toronto Single-Use and Takeaway Items Bylaw for food and retail businesses came into effect on March 1, 2024.

10h ago

Toronto crews to carry out 12-hour pothole blitz Saturday
Toronto crews to carry out 12-hour pothole blitz Saturday

The mild temperatures Toronto has been experiencing of late are not the only sign that spring is almost here. The city will stage its second pothole blitz of the season this weekend. From 6 am to 6...

11h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Live music, garden gurus and sports galore
Weekend need-to-know: Live music, garden gurus and sports galore

Both the Maple Leafs and Raptors are in action at home this weekend, but if you're not a sports freak don't fret -- spring-antsy gardeners and foot-tapping live music lovers also have plenty of options....
'More convincing than ever': Peel police warn of realistic CRA scams this tax season
'More convincing than ever': Peel police warn of realistic CRA scams this tax season

Death and taxes may be unavoidable, but being scammed trying to pay your taxes doesn't have to happen if you're vigilant. That's the message from Peel Regional Police this tax season. The first day...

15h ago

Top Stories

New Toronto bylaw aims to reduce single-use, takeaway items at businesses
New Toronto bylaw aims to reduce single-use, takeaway items at businesses

The City of Toronto Single-Use and Takeaway Items Bylaw for food and retail businesses came into effect on March 1, 2024.

10h ago

Toronto crews to carry out 12-hour pothole blitz Saturday
Toronto crews to carry out 12-hour pothole blitz Saturday

The mild temperatures Toronto has been experiencing of late are not the only sign that spring is almost here. The city will stage its second pothole blitz of the season this weekend. From 6 am to 6...

11h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Live music, garden gurus and sports galore
Weekend need-to-know: Live music, garden gurus and sports galore

Both the Maple Leafs and Raptors are in action at home this weekend, but if you're not a sports freak don't fret -- spring-antsy gardeners and foot-tapping live music lovers also have plenty of options....
'More convincing than ever': Peel police warn of realistic CRA scams this tax season
'More convincing than ever': Peel police warn of realistic CRA scams this tax season

Death and taxes may be unavoidable, but being scammed trying to pay your taxes doesn't have to happen if you're vigilant. That's the message from Peel Regional Police this tax season. The first day...

15h ago

Most Watched Today

2:28
New Toronto bylaw on single-use, takeaway items comes into effect
New Toronto bylaw on single-use, takeaway items comes into effect

Beginning on March 1, 2024, a new City of Toronto governing single-use and takeaway items came into effect. Nick Westoll has more on what that means for customers as well as food and retail businesses.

13h ago

2:54
Business Report: The Body Shop files for bankruptcy protection
Business Report: The Body Shop files for bankruptcy protection

A retailer that's inside many Canadian shopping malls is in financial trouble. Plus, a fund that helps first-time homeowners is being discontinued, and Elon Musk is suing the owner of ChatGPT. Ari Rabinovitch reports.

14h ago

2:35
Portion of TTC Line 1 closed for emergency track work
Portion of TTC Line 1 closed for emergency track work

Subway service on a portion of Line 1 is off-limits to TTC riders and is not expected to resume until Friday afternoon at the earliest due to emergency track work.

17h ago

3:07
Brian Mulroney, Canada's 18th prime minister, dead at 84
Brian Mulroney, Canada's 18th prime minister, dead at 84

Brian Mulroney, Canada’s 18th Prime Minister, has died at the age of 84 surrounded by family at a Palm Beach hospital, where he was being treated after a recent fall.
2:39
Spring-like weather returning to the GTA
Spring-like weather returning to the GTA

Mainly sunny and a return to milder temperatures on Friday as another warming trend is set to move into the GTA,
More Videos