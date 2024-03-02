Quebec SAQ liquor store employees give green light for limited strike

A customer leaves an SAQ outlet Thursday, January 6, 2022 in Deux-Montagnes, Quebec. Members of a union representing more than 5,000 Quebec liquor store employees have voted in favour of a strike amid stalled negotiations that union leadership says have dragged on for a year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 2, 2024 12:57 pm.

Last Updated March 2, 2024 1:12 pm.

MONTREAL — Members of a union representing more than 5,000 Quebec liquor store employees have voted in favour of a strike amid stalled negotiations that union leadership says have dragged on for a year.

The labour group made the announcement this morning after a series of general assemblies in which 89 per cent of participants approved a limited walkout totalling 15 days.

The union, Syndicat des employés de magasins et de bureaux de la Société des alcools du Québec, has not said if it plans to use those days, nor whether they would be consecutive.

Union vice-president Alexandre Bolduc says work-life balance and workplace health and safety are among the main issues at stake in the labour dispute.

He says employees of the Société des alcools du Québec, or SAQ, currently lack training to deal with what he describes as an increase in the number of aggressive customers in urban stores since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The SAQ says it is keeping track of the situation and has a plan to maintain service in the event of a strike, but the company is encouraging customers to check online in case stores close.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 2, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

3 people rescued from Lake Simcoe after vehicle collapsed through ice
3 people rescued from Lake Simcoe after vehicle collapsed through ice

Three people were rescued from the waters of Lake Simcoe on Saturday morning after Ontario Provincial Police say they ventured onto unsafe ice. A video posted to the OPP's X account shows Rama Fire...

1h ago

Covered Bridge Potato Chips in Hartland, New Brunswick destroyed by fire
Covered Bridge Potato Chips in Hartland, New Brunswick destroyed by fire

A fire at the Covered Bridge Potato Chips factory in Hartland, New Brunswick has completely destroyed the building, a major employer in the region. Just before 6:00 p.m. on Friday night the call for...

26m ago

New Toronto bylaw aims to reduce single-use, takeaway items at businesses
New Toronto bylaw aims to reduce single-use, takeaway items at businesses

The City of Toronto Single-Use and Takeaway Items Bylaw for food and retail businesses came into effect on March 1, 2024.

16h ago

Man arrested in sexual assault investigation in North York
Man arrested in sexual assault investigation in North York

Toronto police have made an arrest in a sexual assault investigation in North York. On Feb. 23, police responded to a call for a sexual assault in the Keele Street and St. Regis Crescent area. Allegedly,...

10m ago

Top Stories

3 people rescued from Lake Simcoe after vehicle collapsed through ice
3 people rescued from Lake Simcoe after vehicle collapsed through ice

Three people were rescued from the waters of Lake Simcoe on Saturday morning after Ontario Provincial Police say they ventured onto unsafe ice. A video posted to the OPP's X account shows Rama Fire...

1h ago

Covered Bridge Potato Chips in Hartland, New Brunswick destroyed by fire
Covered Bridge Potato Chips in Hartland, New Brunswick destroyed by fire

A fire at the Covered Bridge Potato Chips factory in Hartland, New Brunswick has completely destroyed the building, a major employer in the region. Just before 6:00 p.m. on Friday night the call for...

26m ago

New Toronto bylaw aims to reduce single-use, takeaway items at businesses
New Toronto bylaw aims to reduce single-use, takeaway items at businesses

The City of Toronto Single-Use and Takeaway Items Bylaw for food and retail businesses came into effect on March 1, 2024.

16h ago

Man arrested in sexual assault investigation in North York
Man arrested in sexual assault investigation in North York

Toronto police have made an arrest in a sexual assault investigation in North York. On Feb. 23, police responded to a call for a sexual assault in the Keele Street and St. Regis Crescent area. Allegedly,...

10m ago

Most Watched Today

2:03
Canada's housing agency ends first-time homebuyer incentive program
Canada's housing agency ends first-time homebuyer incentive program

The first-time homebuyer incentive program is being discontinued by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation. As City's Jazan Grewal reports, many real estate experts criticized the program since day one.

15h ago

2:28
New Toronto bylaw on single-use, takeaway items comes into effect
New Toronto bylaw on single-use, takeaway items comes into effect

Beginning on March 1, 2024, a new City of Toronto governing single-use and takeaway items came into effect. Nick Westoll has more on what that means for customers as well as food and retail businesses.

19h ago

2:13
YorkU strike continues into weekend
YorkU strike continues into weekend

Thousands of striking workers at York University were joined by representatives from other unions Friday morning on the picket lines. David Zura explains.

19h ago

2:54
Business Report: The Body Shop files for bankruptcy protection
Business Report: The Body Shop files for bankruptcy protection

A retailer that's inside many Canadian shopping malls is in financial trouble. Plus, a fund that helps first-time homeowners is being discontinued, and Elon Musk is suing the owner of ChatGPT. Ari Rabinovitch reports.

20h ago

2:35
Portion of TTC Line 1 closed for emergency track work
Portion of TTC Line 1 closed for emergency track work

Subway service on a portion of Line 1 is off-limits to TTC riders and is not expected to resume until Friday afternoon at the earliest due to emergency track work.

23h ago

More Videos