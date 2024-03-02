SIU investigating after Halton police fatally shoot man in Oakville

The province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating after a man was shot and killed by two Halton police officers on Saturday morning at a residence in Oakville.

Preliminary information from the SIU says that at approximately 1:40 a.m., officers went to a residence on Stanbury Road after receiving a call about a stabbing.

Officers responded, located the man inside the residence and shot the man, who was then pronounced deceased at the scene.

Another man was located with serious injuries and is in hospital.

Six investigators and three forensic investigators have been assigned to the case and the post-mortem is scheduled for tomorrow.

Two subject officials and four witness officials have been designated at this time.