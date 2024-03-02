Train derailment leaves cars on riverbank or in water; no injuries, hazardous materials reported

By The Associated Press

Posted March 2, 2024 10:26 am.

Last Updated March 2, 2024 10:42 am.

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a train derailment in eastern Pennsylvania has left some railroad cars along a riverbank Saturday morning and at least one partially in the river itself.

Dispatchers in Northampton County said the derailment was reported at 7:14 a.m. in Lower Saucon Township. Authorities said it was unclear how many cars were involved but no injuries or hazardous materials were reported.

In a message posted on social media, Northampton County’s executive, Lamont McClure, also said preliminary information indicated there were “no evacuations, no injuries and no leaks” but that could change and “the best thing we can do to assist first responders is to STAY AWAY.”

The Nancy Run Fire Company posted pictures showing a number of railroad cars scattered along the riverbank and at least one partially in the water.

Gary Weiland, who lives across the river in Bethlehem Township, told The (Allentown) Morning Call he initially heard what sounded like a crash, then a period of quiet followed by the sound of another crash.

“As the second one was happening, I went upstairs and looked out the window and saw a splash. I said to my wife, ‘I think a train derailed.’” Weiland said.

There was no immediate word on the derailment’s cause.

Norfolk Southern said in a statement that its crews and contractors were at the scene “and assessing with first responders.” The company also praised “the quick, professional response by local emergency agencies.”

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

New Toronto bylaw aims to reduce single-use, takeaway items at businesses
New Toronto bylaw aims to reduce single-use, takeaway items at businesses

The City of Toronto Single-Use and Takeaway Items Bylaw for food and retail businesses came into effect on March 1, 2024.

13h ago

Toronto crews to carry out 12-hour pothole blitz Saturday
Toronto crews to carry out 12-hour pothole blitz Saturday

The mild temperatures Toronto has been experiencing of late are not the only sign that spring is almost here. The city will stage its second pothole blitz of the season this weekend. From 6 am to 6...

14h ago

Skiing or golf? Spring break choices follow Canada's weird winter
Skiing or golf? Spring break choices follow Canada's weird winter

VANCOUVER — Bin Xie's children typically spend spring break at ski camps but, after unseasonably warm and unpredictable weather upended much of this year's ski season, his family decided to rent an RV...

1h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Live music, garden gurus and sports galore
Weekend need-to-know: Live music, garden gurus and sports galore

Both the Maple Leafs and Raptors are in action at home this weekend, but if you're not a sports freak don't fret -- spring-antsy gardeners and foot-tapping live music lovers also have plenty of options....

Top Stories

New Toronto bylaw aims to reduce single-use, takeaway items at businesses
New Toronto bylaw aims to reduce single-use, takeaway items at businesses

The City of Toronto Single-Use and Takeaway Items Bylaw for food and retail businesses came into effect on March 1, 2024.

13h ago

Toronto crews to carry out 12-hour pothole blitz Saturday
Toronto crews to carry out 12-hour pothole blitz Saturday

The mild temperatures Toronto has been experiencing of late are not the only sign that spring is almost here. The city will stage its second pothole blitz of the season this weekend. From 6 am to 6...

14h ago

Skiing or golf? Spring break choices follow Canada's weird winter
Skiing or golf? Spring break choices follow Canada's weird winter

VANCOUVER — Bin Xie's children typically spend spring break at ski camps but, after unseasonably warm and unpredictable weather upended much of this year's ski season, his family decided to rent an RV...

1h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Live music, garden gurus and sports galore
Weekend need-to-know: Live music, garden gurus and sports galore

Both the Maple Leafs and Raptors are in action at home this weekend, but if you're not a sports freak don't fret -- spring-antsy gardeners and foot-tapping live music lovers also have plenty of options....

Most Watched Today

2:03
Canada's housing agency ends first-time homebuyer incentive program
Canada's housing agency ends first-time homebuyer incentive program

The first-time homebuyer incentive program is being discontinued by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation. As City's Jazan Grewal reports, many real estate experts criticized the program since day one.

12h ago

2:28
New Toronto bylaw on single-use, takeaway items comes into effect
New Toronto bylaw on single-use, takeaway items comes into effect

Beginning on March 1, 2024, a new City of Toronto governing single-use and takeaway items came into effect. Nick Westoll has more on what that means for customers as well as food and retail businesses.

16h ago

2:13
YorkU strike continues into weekend
YorkU strike continues into weekend

Thousands of striking workers at York University were joined by representatives from other unions Friday morning on the picket lines. David Zura explains.

16h ago

2:54
Business Report: The Body Shop files for bankruptcy protection
Business Report: The Body Shop files for bankruptcy protection

A retailer that's inside many Canadian shopping malls is in financial trouble. Plus, a fund that helps first-time homeowners is being discontinued, and Elon Musk is suing the owner of ChatGPT. Ari Rabinovitch reports.

17h ago

2:35
Portion of TTC Line 1 closed for emergency track work
Portion of TTC Line 1 closed for emergency track work

Subway service on a portion of Line 1 is off-limits to TTC riders and is not expected to resume until Friday afternoon at the earliest due to emergency track work.

20h ago

More Videos