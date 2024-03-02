Trump endorses Mark Robinson for North Carolina governor and compares him to Martin Luther King Jr.

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson speaks before Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Greensboro, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Gary D. Robertson, The Associated Press

Posted March 2, 2024 6:31 pm.

Last Updated March 2, 2024 6:42 pm.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Former president Donald Trump endorsed North Carolina Lt. Gov Mark Robinson for governor on Saturday, several months after the former president pledged to do so.

At a rally at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, the former president also compared Robinson, who is Black, to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the famed civil rights leader. He referred to Robinson as “Martin Luther King on steroids.”

Trump said Robinson wasn’t sure how to respond when Trump compared him to the legendary civil rights leader, telling him: “I think you’re better than Martin Luther King. I think you are Martin Luther King times two.”

“You should like it,” Trump said.

Trump listed Robinson among several candidates that people should vote for in Tuesday’s North Carolina Republican primaries, saying “they have my complete and total endorsement.” Trump is also on the primary ballot as he seeks to all but eliminate his last remaining rival, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, from mathematical contention for the GOP nomination.

Despite the lack of a formal endorsement, the ex-president’s support combined with strong fundraising and popularity among the GOP’s base have helped make Robinson the GOP’s front-runner for the gubernatorial nomination.

Robinson’s primary rivals — State Treasurer Dale Folwell and trial attorney Bill Graham — have questioned his ability to win the general election in November, particularly in light of harsh comments on LGBTQ+ rights and other issues.

Trump called Robinson, who also spoke at Saturday’s rally, an “incredible gentleman” and “great, natural speaker.” Trump recalled, with some imprecision, how Robinson rose to fame following a 2018 speech to the Greensboro City Council in support of gun rights and police that went viral.

That led Robinson to a National Rifle Association board position and being elected the state’s first Black lieutenant governor in 2020 in his first bid for public office.

Robinson, a Greensboro native, said in a news release that he was “humbled” to have Trump’s endorsement and looked forward to working with Trump to “lead our united Republican ticket to victory in November, and get our state and country back on track.”

Voters also will choose a Democratic nominee for governor on Tuesday. The field includes Attorney General Josh Stein and former state Supreme Court Associate Justice Mike Morgan. Term-limited Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper endorsed Stein months ago.

State Democratic Party Chair Anderson Clayton said the endorsement wasn’t a surprise. North Carolina doesn’t need a leader in Robinson who would “prioritize job-killing culture wars that take our state backward,” she added in a news release.

Statewide elections are usually close affairs in the nation’s ninth-largest state.

__

Associated Press writer Jill Colvin in Greensboro, North Carolina, contributed to this report.

Gary D. Robertson, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Vigil held for Kenyan refugee who died while waiting for bed at Mississauga shelter
Vigil held for Kenyan refugee who died while waiting for bed at Mississauga shelter

A Kenyan migrant and widowed mother of four who died in a Mississauga shelter was mourned and remembered at a candlelight vigil in North York. Delphina Ngigi arrived in Canada on Feb. 15, seeking a...

1h ago

Woman seriously injured in random stabbing in Danforth
Woman seriously injured in random stabbing in Danforth

Police are searching for a male suspect after a woman suffered serious injuries following a stabbing inside a store in Danforth. Investigators were called to the area of Danforth and Greenwood Avenues...

3h ago

US says Israel has 'more or less accepted' framework for Gaza cease-fire
US says Israel has 'more or less accepted' framework for Gaza cease-fire

Israel has essentially endorsed a framework of a proposed Gaza cease-fire and hostage release deal, and it is now up to Hamas to agree to it, a senior U.S. administration official said Saturday, a day...

4h ago

Mississauga teen charged with stunt driving after being clocked at more than 200 km/h
Mississauga teen charged with stunt driving after being clocked at more than 200 km/h

A Mississauga teen is learning the hard way that even a little speed is too much. Provincial police say they clocked a driver going more than 200 km/h northbound on Highway 404 at Steeles Avenue East. "I...

2h ago

Top Stories

Vigil held for Kenyan refugee who died while waiting for bed at Mississauga shelter
Vigil held for Kenyan refugee who died while waiting for bed at Mississauga shelter

A Kenyan migrant and widowed mother of four who died in a Mississauga shelter was mourned and remembered at a candlelight vigil in North York. Delphina Ngigi arrived in Canada on Feb. 15, seeking a...

1h ago

Woman seriously injured in random stabbing in Danforth
Woman seriously injured in random stabbing in Danforth

Police are searching for a male suspect after a woman suffered serious injuries following a stabbing inside a store in Danforth. Investigators were called to the area of Danforth and Greenwood Avenues...

3h ago

US says Israel has 'more or less accepted' framework for Gaza cease-fire
US says Israel has 'more or less accepted' framework for Gaza cease-fire

Israel has essentially endorsed a framework of a proposed Gaza cease-fire and hostage release deal, and it is now up to Hamas to agree to it, a senior U.S. administration official said Saturday, a day...

4h ago

Mississauga teen charged with stunt driving after being clocked at more than 200 km/h
Mississauga teen charged with stunt driving after being clocked at more than 200 km/h

A Mississauga teen is learning the hard way that even a little speed is too much. Provincial police say they clocked a driver going more than 200 km/h northbound on Highway 404 at Steeles Avenue East. "I...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:03
Canada's housing agency ends first-time homebuyer incentive program
Canada's housing agency ends first-time homebuyer incentive program

The first-time homebuyer incentive program is being discontinued by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation. As City's Jazan Grewal reports, many real estate experts criticized the program since day one.

22h ago

2:28
Steph Curry playing first game in Toronto since 2019 Finals
Steph Curry playing first game in Toronto since 2019 Finals

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn with a preview of the Raptors vs Warriors game and an update on Leafs' Mark Giordano who left the teams game on Thursday after hitting his head.

2:28
New Toronto bylaw on single-use, takeaway items comes into effect
New Toronto bylaw on single-use, takeaway items comes into effect

Beginning on March 1, 2024, a new City of Toronto governing single-use and takeaway items came into effect. Nick Westoll has more on what that means for customers as well as food and retail businesses.
1:47
Arrest made in Scarborough pellet gun attack
Arrest made in Scarborough pellet gun attack

Toronto Police have made an arrest in the case of an elderly woman who was attacked with a pellet gun earlier this week. Erica Natividad is following the story and has more on how the community came together to find the suspect.

2:13
YorkU strike continues into weekend
YorkU strike continues into weekend

Thousands of striking workers at York University were joined by representatives from other unions Friday morning on the picket lines. David Zura explains.
More Videos