Trump escalates his immigration rhetoric with baseless claim about Biden trying to overthrow the US

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Greensboro, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Bill Barrow And Jill Colvin, The Associated Press

Posted March 2, 2024 5:53 pm.

Last Updated March 2, 2024 5:56 pm.

GREENSBORO, North Carolina (AP) — Former President Donald Trump on Saturday further escalated his immigration rhetoric and baselessly accused President Joe Biden of waging a “conspiracy to overthrow the United States of America” as he campaigned ahead of Super Tuesday’s primaries.

Trump has a long history of trying to turn attack lines back on his rivals in an attempt to diminish their impact. Biden has cast Trump as a threat to democracy, pointing to the former president’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Those efforts culminated in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as his supporters tried to halt the peaceful transition of power.

Trump, who has responded by calling Biden “the real threat to democracy” and alleged without proof that Biden is responsible for the indictments he faces, turned to Biden’s border policies on Saturday, charging that “every day Joe Biden is giving aid and comfort to foreign enemies of the United States.”

“Biden’s conduct on our border is by any definition a conspiracy to overthrow the United States of America,” he went on to say in Greensboro, North Carolina. “Biden and his accomplices want to collapse the American system, nullify the will of the actual American voters and establish a new base of power that gives them control for generations.”

Similar arguments have long been made by people who allege Democrats are promoting illegal immigration to weaken the power of white voters — part of a racist conspiracy, once confined to the far right, claiming there is an intentional push by the U.S. liberal establishment to systematically diminish the influence of white people.

Trump’s rally came three days before Super Tuesday, with elections in 16 states, including North Carolina and Virginia, where Trump will hold a rally later Saturday. The primaries will be the largest day of voting of the year ahead of November’s general election, which is shaping up as a likely rematch of 2020 between Trump and Biden.

Nikki Haley, Trump’s last major rival, also campaigned in North Carolina. Speaking to reporters after her event in Raleigh, about 80 miles away, the former U.N. ambassador demurred on her plans after Super Tuesday.

“We’re going to keep going and we’re going to keep pushing,” she said, arguing a majority of Americans don’t want either Biden or Trump as the nation’s leader.

Much of Trump’s speech focused on the slew of criminal charges he faces. While the former president has successfully harnessed his legal woes into a powerful rallying cry in the primaries, it is unclear how that message will resonate with the more moderate voters who will likely decide the general election.

“I stand before you today not only as your past and hopefully future president, but as a proud political dissident and a public enemy of a rogue regime,” Trump said Saturday, railing against what he called an “anti-Democratic machine.”

As he focuses on the general election, Trump has painted an apocalyptic vision of the country under Biden, particularly on the topic of immigration, which was the animating issue of his 2016 campaign and which he has once again seized on as the U.S. has experienced a record influx of migrants at the border.

Trump and Biden both visited the U.S.-Mexico border on Thursday to highlight their contrasting approaches to the issue.

On Saturday, Trump conjured images of Biden turning “public schools into migrant camps” and “the USA into a crime-ridden, disease-ridden dumping ground, which is what they’re doing.” He also spoke at length about the murder of Laken Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student whose alleged killer is a Venezuelan man who entered the U.S. illegally and was allowed to stay to pursue his immigration case.

Studies have found native-born U.S. residents are more likely to have been arrested for violent crimes than people in the country illegally, but Trump has seized on several high-profile incidents, including a recent video of a group of migrants brawling with police in Times Square.

“Not one more innocent American life should be lost to migrant crime,” Trump said.

A festive atmosphere surrounded the Greensboro Coliseum Complex ahead of Trump’s rally. Supporters stood in a line that snaked through a web of metal barricades and extended hundreds of yards from the arena. License plates from North Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee filled the parking lot, where Trump flags flew alongside U.S. and Confederate flags on many vehicles.

“We just love Trump,” said, Mary Welborn, who lives in nearby Thomasville and expressed that she was frustrated by the criminal prosecutions and civil judgments against the former president. “The way he’s being treated is insane. No other president has been treated this way,” she said.

After the rally, several attendees praised Trump’s hard line on immigration.

“We look like fools around the world with the border just wide open,” said Samuel Welborn of Thomasville.

“My biggest concern is that my kids are not going to have the same country that I grew up in,” added his wife, Mary. “It’s just a different time.”

___

Associated Press writer Gary Robertson contributed to this report from Raleigh, North Carolina.

Bill Barrow And Jill Colvin, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman seriously injured in random stabbing in Danforth
Woman seriously injured in random stabbing in Danforth

Police are searching for a male suspect after a woman suffered serious injuries following a stabbing inside a store in Danforth. Investigators were called to the area of Danforth and Greenwood Avenues...

1h ago

US says Israel has 'more or less accepted' framework for Gaza cease-fire
US says Israel has 'more or less accepted' framework for Gaza cease-fire

Israel has essentially endorsed a framework of a proposed Gaza cease-fire and hostage release deal, and it is now up to Hamas to agree to it, a senior U.S. administration official said Saturday, a day...

3h ago

Mississauga teen charged with stunt driving after being clocked at more than 200 km/h
Mississauga teen charged with stunt driving after being clocked at more than 200 km/h

A Mississauga teen is learning the hard way that even a little speed is too much. Provincial police say they clocked a driver going more than 200 km/h northbound on Highway 404 at Steeles Avenue East. "I...

1h ago

Man posing as police officer arrested in sexual assault investigation in North York
Man posing as police officer arrested in sexual assault investigation in North York

A 22-year-old man is in custody in connection with a sexual assault investigation in North York. Police say a man, who works as a loss prevention officer, approached someone in a commercial building...

2h ago

Top Stories

Woman seriously injured in random stabbing in Danforth
Woman seriously injured in random stabbing in Danforth

Police are searching for a male suspect after a woman suffered serious injuries following a stabbing inside a store in Danforth. Investigators were called to the area of Danforth and Greenwood Avenues...

1h ago

US says Israel has 'more or less accepted' framework for Gaza cease-fire
US says Israel has 'more or less accepted' framework for Gaza cease-fire

Israel has essentially endorsed a framework of a proposed Gaza cease-fire and hostage release deal, and it is now up to Hamas to agree to it, a senior U.S. administration official said Saturday, a day...

3h ago

Mississauga teen charged with stunt driving after being clocked at more than 200 km/h
Mississauga teen charged with stunt driving after being clocked at more than 200 km/h

A Mississauga teen is learning the hard way that even a little speed is too much. Provincial police say they clocked a driver going more than 200 km/h northbound on Highway 404 at Steeles Avenue East. "I...

1h ago

Man posing as police officer arrested in sexual assault investigation in North York
Man posing as police officer arrested in sexual assault investigation in North York

A 22-year-old man is in custody in connection with a sexual assault investigation in North York. Police say a man, who works as a loss prevention officer, approached someone in a commercial building...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:03
Canada's housing agency ends first-time homebuyer incentive program
Canada's housing agency ends first-time homebuyer incentive program

The first-time homebuyer incentive program is being discontinued by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation. As City's Jazan Grewal reports, many real estate experts criticized the program since day one.

20h ago

2:28
New Toronto bylaw on single-use, takeaway items comes into effect
New Toronto bylaw on single-use, takeaway items comes into effect

Beginning on March 1, 2024, a new City of Toronto governing single-use and takeaway items came into effect. Nick Westoll has more on what that means for customers as well as food and retail businesses.

23h ago

2:13
YorkU strike continues into weekend
YorkU strike continues into weekend

Thousands of striking workers at York University were joined by representatives from other unions Friday morning on the picket lines. David Zura explains.
2:54
Business Report: The Body Shop files for bankruptcy protection
Business Report: The Body Shop files for bankruptcy protection

A retailer that's inside many Canadian shopping malls is in financial trouble. Plus, a fund that helps first-time homeowners is being discontinued, and Elon Musk is suing the owner of ChatGPT. Ari Rabinovitch reports.
2:35
Portion of TTC Line 1 closed for emergency track work
Portion of TTC Line 1 closed for emergency track work

Subway service on a portion of Line 1 is off-limits to TTC riders and is not expected to resume until Friday afternoon at the earliest due to emergency track work.
More Videos