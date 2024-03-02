Westbound Gardiner re-opened after police investigation

The westbound Gardiner Expressway has re-opened approaching Parkside Drive after a police investigation.

Police arrived in the area of the Gardiner Expressway and Jameson Ave just before 1:30 p.m. after receiving calls for a person in crisis on the roadway.

Once on scene, police helped to remove the person from the roadway and transported them to hospital.

Drivers were being told to exit the road at Dunn Avenue.

All lanes on the Gardiner Expressway westbound are now re-opened.