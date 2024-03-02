Woman seriously injured in random stabbing in Danforth

Police are searching for a male suspect after a woman suffered serious injuries following a stabbing inside a store in Danforth.

Investigators were called to the area of Danforth and Greenwood Avenues just before 2:30 p.m. Saturday for reports someone had been stabbed.

When they arrived they found a woman suffering from stab wounds. She was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are searching for a male suspect last seen wearing a dark puffer jacket, a light blue button-up shirt, dark pants, dark running shoes, and a fedora.

Police tell CityNews the suspect and victim were not known to each other.