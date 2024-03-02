Woman seriously injured in random stabbing in Danforth

Police investigate after a woman was stabbed inside a store in Danforth.
Police investigate after a woman was stabbed inside a store in Danforth. CITYNEWS/Khaled Mansour

By John Marchesan

Posted March 2, 2024 3:30 pm.

Last Updated March 2, 2024 4:32 pm.

Police are searching for a male suspect after a woman suffered serious injuries following a stabbing inside a store in Danforth.

Investigators were called to the area of Danforth and Greenwood Avenues just before 2:30 p.m. Saturday for reports someone had been stabbed.

When they arrived they found a woman suffering from stab wounds. She was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are searching for a male suspect last seen wearing a dark puffer jacket, a light blue button-up shirt, dark pants, dark running shoes, and a fedora.

Police tell CityNews the suspect and victim were not known to each other.

Top Stories

US says Israel has 'more or less accepted' framework for Gaza cease-fire
US says Israel has 'more or less accepted' framework for Gaza cease-fire

Israel has essentially endorsed a framework of a proposed Gaza cease-fire and hostage release deal, and it is now up to Hamas to agree to it, a senior U.S. administration official said Saturday, a day...

1h ago

Man posing as police officer arrested in sexual assault investigation in North York
Man posing as police officer arrested in sexual assault investigation in North York

A 22-year-old man is in custody in connection with a sexual assault investigation in North York. Police say a man, who works as a loss prevention officer, approached someone in a commercial building...

1h ago

3 people rescued from Lake Simcoe after vehicle collapsed through ice
3 people rescued from Lake Simcoe after vehicle collapsed through ice

Three people were rescued from the waters of Lake Simcoe on Saturday morning after Ontario Provincial Police say they ventured onto unsafe ice. A video posted to the OPP's X account shows Rama Fire...

21m ago

SIU investigating after Halton police fatally shoot man in Oakville
SIU investigating after Halton police fatally shoot man in Oakville

The province’s Special Investigations Unit has been called in after a man was shot and killed by two Halton police officers on Saturday morning at a residence in Oakville. The SIU says at approximately...

36m ago

