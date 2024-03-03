A young girl died in France after a boat capsized on the English Channel crossing migrant route

By The Associated Press

Posted March 3, 2024 10:44 am.

Last Updated March 3, 2024 10:56 am.

PARIS (AP) —

A young girl died after a boat capsized on the treacherous English Channel crossing route used by migrants hoping to reach Britain, French authorities said Sunday.

A statement from the prefecture responsible for the north of France said a small boat carrying 16 people capsized off the coast of the northern port city of Dunkirk on Sunday morning.

The vessel was too small for the number of passengers, authorities said. A couple with four children were among the passengers when it capsized.

“The couple’s young daughter, aged 7, died from drowning,” the statement said. The girl’s father and her pregnant mother were rescued and taken to a hospital along with her three siblings, the statement also said.

Another couple, two men and six young children were also rescued and taken to a hospital with minor injuries, the statement said.

On Wednesday, three people died during an attempt to cross the English Channel from France.

In a statement, the maritime authorities overseeing French waters in the channel said about 180 people were assisted Wednesday in four rescue operations coordinated by the French side.

An estimated 30,000 people made the crossing in 2023, according to UK government figures released at the start of 2024.

———

Follow AP’s coverage of global migration at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

The Associated Press

