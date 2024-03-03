Alleged IS militants in Russia’s North Caucasus were killed in a shootout with security services

By The Associated Press

Posted March 3, 2024 12:02 pm.

Last Updated March 3, 2024 12:12 pm.

Six alleged members of the Islamic State group were killed in a shootout in Russia’s volatile North Caucasus region, in what the country’s National Anti-Terrorism Committee (NAC) described Sunday as a “counterterrorism operation.”

According to a statement by the NAC, late on Saturday the six men barricaded themselves in a third-floor apartment in Karabulak, a town of about 30,000 in Russia’s semi-autonomous Republic of Ingushetia. A shootout with security services followed, as surrounding streets were blocked off and residents of the apartment block evacuated to a nearby school, according to Russia’s Interfax agency.

Heavy gunfire and blasts appearing to come from inside an apartment block could be heard in videos posted by Karabulak residents on social media.

The NAC did not immediately name the alleged militants, but said three of them were on Russia’s wanted list and all six had been involved in violent acts, including an attack on a traffic police unit last March that killed three officers.

The local branch of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), the country’s main security agency, announced at 7:30 p.m. local time on Saturday that emergency measures were being brought in the vicinity of the building due to an ongoing “counterterrorism” operation. The restrictions were lifted shortly after midday on Sunday.

The NAC claimed that security services found automatic weapons, ammunition, hand grenades and homemade explosives inside the apartment where the men were hiding out.

The agency said that no local residents were hurt, while Baza — a Russian Telegram channel set up by journalists critical of the Kremlin — reported that a man walking by was killed in the shootout. It was not immediately possible to reconcile the conflicting accounts.

Islamic rebels have fought two full-scale wars with Russian troops in Chechnya, a region neighboring Ingushetia, over the past 20 years. Although the insurgency has been largely suppressed, sporadic attacks persist.

Ingushetia also suffers frequent violence attributed to insurgents, and both regions have seen unrest following Russia’s military action in Ukraine and a deeply unpopular mobilization order in September 2022.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Always been problematic:' Commuter frustration along 504 TTC route
'Always been problematic:' Commuter frustration along 504 TTC route

Kathy Fournier has called Toronto home for almost 30 years and has relied on the TTC since she doesn't own a car. She says for as long as she can remember, the 504 route has always been problematic. "Yesterday...

14h ago

Woman charged with impaired driving, 6-week-old child located in vehicle
Woman charged with impaired driving, 6-week-old child located in vehicle

A woman from Cambridge has been charged with impaired driving after a single-vehicle collision on Sunday morning. Ontario Provincial Police's Highway Safety Division posted on X at 6:37 a.m. that there...

1h ago

Teen injured following shooting in parking lot in Vaughan
Teen injured following shooting in parking lot in Vaughan

York police are seeking suspects and appealing for witnesses after a teen was shot in a plaza parking lot in Vaughan on Saturday. At approximately 8:50 p.m., York police received reports of a female...

2h ago

One person in custody from demonstration in Thornhill
One person in custody from demonstration in Thornhill

York police say one person is in custody following demonstrations in Thornhill on Sunday morning. The demonstrations began in the Clarke Avenue West and Bathurst Street area in Thornhill at 9:00 a.m.,...

18m ago

Top Stories

'Always been problematic:' Commuter frustration along 504 TTC route
'Always been problematic:' Commuter frustration along 504 TTC route

Kathy Fournier has called Toronto home for almost 30 years and has relied on the TTC since she doesn't own a car. She says for as long as she can remember, the 504 route has always been problematic. "Yesterday...

14h ago

Woman charged with impaired driving, 6-week-old child located in vehicle
Woman charged with impaired driving, 6-week-old child located in vehicle

A woman from Cambridge has been charged with impaired driving after a single-vehicle collision on Sunday morning. Ontario Provincial Police's Highway Safety Division posted on X at 6:37 a.m. that there...

1h ago

Teen injured following shooting in parking lot in Vaughan
Teen injured following shooting in parking lot in Vaughan

York police are seeking suspects and appealing for witnesses after a teen was shot in a plaza parking lot in Vaughan on Saturday. At approximately 8:50 p.m., York police received reports of a female...

2h ago

One person in custody from demonstration in Thornhill
One person in custody from demonstration in Thornhill

York police say one person is in custody following demonstrations in Thornhill on Sunday morning. The demonstrations began in the Clarke Avenue West and Bathurst Street area in Thornhill at 9:00 a.m.,...

18m ago

Most Watched Today

1:35
Trudeau Toronto event cancelled due to pro-Palestinian demonstration
Trudeau Toronto event cancelled due to pro-Palestinian demonstration

Entrances to the Art Gallery of Ontario were blocked by pro-Palestinian demonstrators forcing the cancellation of a reception hosted by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Caryn Ceolin reports.

13h ago

3:03
Vigil for refugee who died after waiting for bed at Mississauga shelter
Vigil for refugee who died after waiting for bed at Mississauga shelter

Mourners gathered Saturday to honour the life of Delphina Wambui Ngigi, the Kenyan asylum seeker who died after waiting hours for space at a Mississauga shelter. Michelle Mackey reports on the growing calls for action.

18h ago

2:53
Mounting frustration with TTC's 504 route
Mounting frustration with TTC's 504 route

One longstanding resident of the city says enough is enough with the TTC's 504 route and it appears neighbours in the area agree. David Zura explains. 

17h ago

2:03
Canada's housing agency ends first-time homebuyer incentive program
Canada's housing agency ends first-time homebuyer incentive program

The first-time homebuyer incentive program is being discontinued by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation. As City's Jazan Grewal reports, many real estate experts criticized the program since day one.

2:28
Steph Curry playing first game in Toronto since 2019 Finals
Steph Curry playing first game in Toronto since 2019 Finals

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn with a preview of the Raptors vs Warriors game and an update on Leafs' Mark Giordano who left the teams game on Thursday after hitting his head.

More Videos