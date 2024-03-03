Caitlin Clark makes 2 free throws after technical foul to break Pete Maravich’s NCAA scoring record

FILE - Louisiana State's Pete "Pistol" Maravich (23) flies through the air during record breaking performance against Mississippi in Baton Rouge, La., Feb. 1, 1970, to become college basketball's leading scorer of all-time. At right is University of Mississippi's Tom Butler (42) and at left are LSU's Danny Hester (35) and Bill Newton (43). Those who played with, followed or knew the late Maravich are conflicted about the seemingly inevitable moment — likely this Sunday — when he could be supplanted by Iowa women's basketball sensation Caitlin Clark atop the NCAA's all-time scoring list. (AP Photo/File)

By Eric Olson, The Associated Press

Posted March 3, 2024 2:05 pm.

Last Updated March 3, 2024 2:12 pm.

Iowa star Caitlin Clark became the all-time NCAA scoring leader, breaking the late Pete Maravich’s 54-year-old record when she made two free throws after a technical foul was called in the No. 6 Hawkeyes’ game against No. 2 Ohio State on Sunday.

Clark entered the game needing 18 points to pass Maravich’s total of 3,617, amassed in just 86 games over three seasons at LSU (1967-70).

Maravich’s record fell four days after Clark broke Lynette Woodard’s major college women’s record with 33 points against Minnesota on Wednesday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Eric Olson, The Associated Press




Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Always been problematic:' Commuter frustration along 504 TTC route
'Always been problematic:' Commuter frustration along 504 TTC route

Kathy Fournier has called Toronto home for almost 30 years and has relied on the TTC since she doesn't own a car. She says for as long as she can remember, the 504 route has always been problematic. "Yesterday...

16h ago

Woman charged with impaired driving, 6-week-old child located in vehicle
Woman charged with impaired driving, 6-week-old child located in vehicle

A woman from Cambridge has been charged with impaired driving after a single-vehicle collision on Sunday morning. Ontario Provincial Police's Highway Safety Division posted on X at 6:37 a.m. that there...

3h ago

Teen injured following shooting in parking lot in Vaughan
Teen injured following shooting in parking lot in Vaughan

York police are seeking suspects and appealing for witnesses after a teen was shot in a plaza parking lot in Vaughan on Saturday. At approximately 8:50 p.m., York police received reports of a female...

4h ago

One person in custody from demonstration in Thornhill
One person in custody from demonstration in Thornhill

York police say one person is in custody following demonstrations in Thornhill on Sunday morning. The demonstrations began in the Clarke Avenue West and Bathurst Street area in Thornhill at 9:00 a.m.,...

11m ago

Top Stories

'Always been problematic:' Commuter frustration along 504 TTC route
'Always been problematic:' Commuter frustration along 504 TTC route

Kathy Fournier has called Toronto home for almost 30 years and has relied on the TTC since she doesn't own a car. She says for as long as she can remember, the 504 route has always been problematic. "Yesterday...

16h ago

Woman charged with impaired driving, 6-week-old child located in vehicle
Woman charged with impaired driving, 6-week-old child located in vehicle

A woman from Cambridge has been charged with impaired driving after a single-vehicle collision on Sunday morning. Ontario Provincial Police's Highway Safety Division posted on X at 6:37 a.m. that there...

3h ago

Teen injured following shooting in parking lot in Vaughan
Teen injured following shooting in parking lot in Vaughan

York police are seeking suspects and appealing for witnesses after a teen was shot in a plaza parking lot in Vaughan on Saturday. At approximately 8:50 p.m., York police received reports of a female...

4h ago

One person in custody from demonstration in Thornhill
One person in custody from demonstration in Thornhill

York police say one person is in custody following demonstrations in Thornhill on Sunday morning. The demonstrations began in the Clarke Avenue West and Bathurst Street area in Thornhill at 9:00 a.m.,...

11m ago

Most Watched Today

1:35
Trudeau Toronto event cancelled due to pro-Palestinian demonstration
Trudeau Toronto event cancelled due to pro-Palestinian demonstration

Entrances to the Art Gallery of Ontario were blocked by pro-Palestinian demonstrators forcing the cancellation of a reception hosted by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Caryn Ceolin reports.

14h ago

3:03
Vigil for refugee who died after waiting for bed at Mississauga shelter
Vigil for refugee who died after waiting for bed at Mississauga shelter

Mourners gathered Saturday to honour the life of Delphina Wambui Ngigi, the Kenyan asylum seeker who died after waiting hours for space at a Mississauga shelter. Michelle Mackey reports on the growing calls for action.

19h ago

2:53
Mounting frustration with TTC's 504 route
Mounting frustration with TTC's 504 route

One longstanding resident of the city says enough is enough with the TTC's 504 route and it appears neighbours in the area agree. David Zura explains. 

19h ago

2:03
Canada's housing agency ends first-time homebuyer incentive program
Canada's housing agency ends first-time homebuyer incentive program

The first-time homebuyer incentive program is being discontinued by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation. As City's Jazan Grewal reports, many real estate experts criticized the program since day one.

2:28
Steph Curry playing first game in Toronto since 2019 Finals
Steph Curry playing first game in Toronto since 2019 Finals

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn with a preview of the Raptors vs Warriors game and an update on Leafs' Mark Giordano who left the teams game on Thursday after hitting his head.

More Videos