Caitlin Clark makes 2 free throws after technical foul to break Pete Maravich’s NCAA scoring record

Iowa star Caitlin Clark became the all-time NCAA scoring leader, breaking the late Pete Maravich’s 54-year-old record when she made two free throws after a technical foul was called in the No. 6 Hawkeyes’ game against No. 2 Ohio State on Sunday.

Clark entered the game needing 18 points to pass Maravich’s total of 3,617, amassed in just 86 games over three seasons at LSU (1967-70).

Maravich’s record fell four days after Clark broke Lynette Woodard’s major college women’s record with 33 points against Minnesota on Wednesday.

___

Eric Olson, The Associated Press







