Woman charged with impaired driving, 6-week-old child located in vehicle
Posted March 3, 2024 10:58 am.
Last Updated March 3, 2024 11:00 am.
A woman from Cambridge has been charged with impaired driving after a single-vehicle collision on Sunday morning.
Ontario Provincial Police’s Highway Safety Division posted on X at 6:37 a.m. that there was a collision in the QEW and Evans Avenue area.
A 25-year-old woman from Cambridge was charged with impaired driving, and a six-week-old child was located in the vehicle.
There were no injuries to involved parties.