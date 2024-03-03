City of Prince Rupert says 19 eagles dead at landfill due to ‘deleterious’ substance

A eagle flies over the waters of Chatham Sound near Prince Rupert, B.C., Friday, June, 22, 2018. The City of Prince Rupert says 19 eagles are dead after someone dumped an unknown "deleterious substance" at a local landfill on Friday. THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward THE CANADIAN PRESS

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 3, 2024 7:53 pm.

Last Updated March 3, 2024 7:56 pm.

PRINCE RUPERT, B.C. — The City of Prince Rupert says 19 eagles are dead after someone dumped an unknown “deleterious substance” at a local landfill on Friday. 

The city says it’s investigating and trying to identify the substance while the clean up began the day it was discovered. 

It says it also hired an environmental consultant to help identify the substance and help with a “long-term action plan.” 

The city says the spill happened at the facility’s liquid waste site and was contained to a pond and didn’t spread elsewhere throughout death of the eagles was “devastating” and felt deeply by staff. 

The city says it’s working with the provincial environment ministry and Environment Canada to help avoid a similar tragedy in the future and reworking an awareness campaign to warn of the dangers of dumping certain substances.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 3, 2024. 

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man, 27, charged after threatening pro-Palestinian demonstrators with nail gun in Thornhill
Man, 27, charged after threatening pro-Palestinian demonstrators with nail gun in Thornhill

A 27-year-old man is in custody following an altercation at a demonstration between pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian supporters in Thornhill on Sunday morning. Police in York Region say more than 100...

1h ago

Motorcyclist in life-threatening condition following crash in Scarborough
Motorcyclist in life-threatening condition following crash in Scarborough

A man in his 30s is fighting for his life following a motorcycle crash in Scarborough. Police say they received reports a motorcyclist was struck by a vehicle in the area of Markham Road and Cougar...

23m ago

More than 8,000 U of T academic, support workers set to strike Monday
More than 8,000 U of T academic, support workers set to strike Monday

More than 8,000 academic and support workers are preparing to go on strike at the University of Toronto on Monday. The workers are represented by three different bargaining units of the Canadian Union...

4h ago

Toronto Police reviewing protest that prompted cancellation of PM's reception
Toronto Police reviewing protest that prompted cancellation of PM's reception

Investigators with the Toronto Police are reviewing whether illegal activity occurred during a weekend protest that led to the cancellation of a reception hosted by the prime minister for a visiting G7...

4h ago

Top Stories

Man, 27, charged after threatening pro-Palestinian demonstrators with nail gun in Thornhill
Man, 27, charged after threatening pro-Palestinian demonstrators with nail gun in Thornhill

A 27-year-old man is in custody following an altercation at a demonstration between pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian supporters in Thornhill on Sunday morning. Police in York Region say more than 100...

1h ago

Motorcyclist in life-threatening condition following crash in Scarborough
Motorcyclist in life-threatening condition following crash in Scarborough

A man in his 30s is fighting for his life following a motorcycle crash in Scarborough. Police say they received reports a motorcyclist was struck by a vehicle in the area of Markham Road and Cougar...

23m ago

More than 8,000 U of T academic, support workers set to strike Monday
More than 8,000 U of T academic, support workers set to strike Monday

More than 8,000 academic and support workers are preparing to go on strike at the University of Toronto on Monday. The workers are represented by three different bargaining units of the Canadian Union...

4h ago

Toronto Police reviewing protest that prompted cancellation of PM's reception
Toronto Police reviewing protest that prompted cancellation of PM's reception

Investigators with the Toronto Police are reviewing whether illegal activity occurred during a weekend protest that led to the cancellation of a reception hosted by the prime minister for a visiting G7...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

1:35
Trudeau Toronto event cancelled due to pro-Palestinian demonstration
Trudeau Toronto event cancelled due to pro-Palestinian demonstration

Entrances to the Art Gallery of Ontario were blocked by pro-Palestinian demonstrators forcing the cancellation of a reception hosted by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Caryn Ceolin reports.

20h ago

2:18
Ski resorts fight against mother nature to stay open
Ski resorts fight against mother nature to stay open

With warm spring-like conditions across the GTA, ski resorts are doing all they can to stay open through to the end of March Break. CityNews' Rob Leth hit the slopes and files this report. 
3:03
Vigil for refugee who died after waiting for bed at Mississauga shelter
Vigil for refugee who died after waiting for bed at Mississauga shelter

Mourners gathered Saturday to honour the life of Delphina Wambui Ngigi, the Kenyan asylum seeker who died after waiting hours for space at a Mississauga shelter. Michelle Mackey reports on the growing calls for action.

2:53
Mounting frustration with TTC's 504 route
Mounting frustration with TTC's 504 route

One longstanding resident of the city says enough is enough with the TTC's 504 route and it appears neighbours in the area agree. David Zura explains. 
2:43
Warm, spring-like start to the week
Warm, spring-like start to the week

Early morning fog patches will give way to a mix of sun and cloud on Sunday as temperatures creep up near the double-digits
More Videos