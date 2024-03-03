Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week

The Bank of Canada will make its interest rate announcement on Wednesday morning. The Bank of Canada building is seen in Ottawa on Wednesday, February 21, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 3, 2024

TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Home sales

Some of Canada’s biggest cities are reporting their February home sales this week. Greater Vancouver Realtors is expected to release sales numbers on Monday, while the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board is expected on Tuesday.

Banking conference

The RBC Global Financial Institutions Conference is on Tuesday and Wednesday. The annual conference is expected to hear from top executives from Canada’s big banks as other financial institutions.

Cenovus investor day

Cenovus Energy Inc. will hold its annual investor day in Toronto on Tuesday. The company’s executives will provide an update on its latest strategy, outlook and operations to institutional investors and analysts. 

Rate announcement

The Bank of Canada will make its interest rate announcement on Wednesday morning. The rate decision comes after Statistics Canada reported the annual inflation rate fell to 2.9 per cent in January compared with 3.4 per cent in December.

Job numbers

Statistics Canada will release its labour force survey for February on Friday. The Canadian economy added 37,000 jobs in January as the unemployment rate fell 0.1 percentage points to 5.7 per cent, the first decline since December 2022.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 3, 2024. 

Companies in this story: (TSX:CVE)

The Canadian Press

'Always been problematic:' Commuter frustration along 504 TTC route
'Always been problematic:' Commuter frustration along 504 TTC route

Kathy Fournier has called Toronto home for almost 30 years and has relied on the TTC since she doesn't own a car. She says for as long as she can remember, the 504 route has always been problematic. "Yesterday...

13h ago

Vigil held for Kenyan refugee who died while waiting for bed at Mississauga shelter
Vigil held for Kenyan refugee who died while waiting for bed at Mississauga shelter

A Kenyan migrant and widowed mother of four who died in a Mississauga shelter was mourned and remembered at a candlelight vigil in North York. Delphina Ngigi arrived in Canada on Feb. 15, seeking a...

16h ago

Woman charged with impaired driving, 6-week-old child located in vehicle
Woman charged with impaired driving, 6-week-old child located in vehicle

A woman from Cambridge has been charged with impaired driving after a single-vehicle collision on Sunday morning. Ontario Provincial Police's Highway Safety Division posted on X at 6:37 a.m. that there...

15m ago

Teen injured following shooting in parking lot in Vaughan
Teen injured following shooting in parking lot in Vaughan

York police are seeking suspects and appealing for witnesses after a teen was shot in a plaza parking lot in Vaughan on Saturday. At approximately 8:50 p.m., York police received reports of a female...

1h ago

Trudeau Toronto event cancelled due to pro-Palestinian demonstration
Trudeau Toronto event cancelled due to pro-Palestinian demonstration

Entrances to the Art Gallery of Ontario were blocked by pro-Palestinian demonstrators forcing the cancellation of a reception hosted by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Caryn Ceolin reports.

11h ago

Vigil for refugee who died after waiting for bed at Mississauga shelter
Vigil for refugee who died after waiting for bed at Mississauga shelter

Mourners gathered Saturday to honour the life of Delphina Wambui Ngigi, the Kenyan asylum seeker who died after waiting hours for space at a Mississauga shelter. Michelle Mackey reports on the growing calls for action.

16h ago

Mounting frustration with TTC's 504 route
Mounting frustration with TTC's 504 route

One longstanding resident of the city says enough is enough with the TTC's 504 route and it appears neighbours in the area agree. David Zura explains. 

16h ago

Canada's housing agency ends first-time homebuyer incentive program
Canada's housing agency ends first-time homebuyer incentive program

The first-time homebuyer incentive program is being discontinued by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation. As City's Jazan Grewal reports, many real estate experts criticized the program since day one.

Steph Curry playing first game in Toronto since 2019 Finals
Steph Curry playing first game in Toronto since 2019 Finals

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn with a preview of the Raptors vs Warriors game and an update on Leafs' Mark Giordano who left the teams game on Thursday after hitting his head.

