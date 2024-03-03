Man seriously injured in north Etobicoke stabbing
Posted March 3, 2024 4:55 pm.
Last Updated March 3, 2024 4:58 pm.
A man was seriously injured in a stabbing in north Etobicoke.
Police were called to the area of Finch Avenue West and Kipling Avenue just after 4 p.m. on Sunday for reports someone had been stabbed.
Paramedics say they transported a man to a trauma centre with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Police say they are attempting to determine where the stabbing took place.
There was no immediate suspect description available.