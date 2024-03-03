Man seriously injured in north Etobicoke stabbing

A man was seriously injured in a stabbing in north Etobicoke.

Police were called to the area of Finch Avenue West and Kipling Avenue just after 4 p.m. on Sunday for reports someone had been stabbed.

Paramedics say they transported a man to a trauma centre with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they are attempting to determine where the stabbing took place.

There was no immediate suspect description available.