Nikki Haley wins the District of Columbia’s Republican primary and gets her first 2024 victory

Republican presidential candidate former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks at a campaign event in South Burlington, Vermont, Sunday, March 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

By Meg Kinnard And Will Weissert, The Associated Press

Posted March 3, 2024 8:54 pm.

Last Updated March 3, 2024 9:42 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nikki Haley has won the Republican primary in the District of Columbia, notching her first victory of the 2024 campaign.

Her victory Sunday at least temporarily halts Donald Trump’s sweep of the GOP voting contests, although the former president is likely to pick up several hundred more delegates in this week’s Super Tuesday races.

Despite her early losses, Haley has said she would remain in the race at least through those contests, although she has declined to name any primary she felt confident she would win. Following her loss in her home state of South Carolina, Haley remained adamant that voters in the places that followed deserved an alternative to Trump despite his dominance thus far in the campaign.

The Associated Press declared Haley the winner Sunday night after D.C. Republican Party officials released the results. She won all 19 delegates at stake.

“It’s not surprising that Republicans closest to Washington dysfunction are rejecting Donald Trump and all his chaos,” Haley spokesperson Olivia Perez-Cubas said in a statement, noting that Haley became the first woman to win a Republican primary in history.

Washington is one of the most heavily Democratic jurisdictions in the nation, with only about 23,000 registered Republicans in the city. Democrat Joe Biden won the district in the 2020 general election with 92% of the vote.

Trump’s campaign issued a statement shortly after Haley’s victory sarcastically congratulating her on being named “Queen of the Swamp by the lobbyists and DC insiders that want to protect the failed status quo.”

Haley held a rally in the nation’s capital on Friday before heading back to North Carolina and a series of states holding Super Tuesday primaries. She joked with more than 100 supporters inside a hotel ballroom, “Who says there’s no Republicans in D.C., come on.”

“We’re trying to make sure that we touch every hand that we can and speak to every person,” Haley said.

As she gave her standard campaign speech, criticizing Trump for running up federal deficit, one rallygoer bellowed, “He cannot win a general election. It’s madness.” That prompted agreement from Haley, who argues that she can deny Biden a second term but Trump can’t.

While campaigning as an avowed conservative, Haley has tended to perform better among more moderate and independent-leaning voters.

Four in 10 Haley supporters in South Carolina’s GOP primary were self-described moderates, compared with 15% for Trump, according to AP VoteCast, a survey of more than 2,400 voters taking part in the Republican primary in South Carolina, conducted for AP by NORC at the University of Chicago. On the other hand, 8 in 10 Trump supporters identified as conservatives, compared to about half of Haley’s backers.

Trump won an uncontested D.C. primary during his 2020 reelection bid but placed a distant third four years earlier behind Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida and former Ohio Gov. John Kasich. Rubio’s win was one of only three in his unsuccessful 2016 bid. Other more centrist Republicans, including Mitt Romney and John McCain, won the city’s primaries in 2012 and 2008 on their way to winning the GOP nomination.

___

Kinnard reported from Columbia, South Carolina.

Meg Kinnard And Will Weissert, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man, 27, charged after threatening pro-Palestinian demonstrators with nail gun in Thornhill
Man, 27, charged after threatening pro-Palestinian demonstrators with nail gun in Thornhill

A 27-year-old man is in custody following an altercation at a demonstration between pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian supporters in Thornhill on Sunday morning. Police in York Region say more than 100...

3h ago

Man facing more than a dozen charges following armed assault in Leslieville
Man facing more than a dozen charges following armed assault in Leslieville

Toronto police are searching for a 21-year-old man wanted in connection with an armed assault in Leslieville. Police say the suspect got into a verbal argument with someone just before 6 p.m. in the...

39m ago

More than 8,000 U of T academic, support workers set to strike Monday
More than 8,000 U of T academic, support workers set to strike Monday

More than 8,000 academic and support workers are preparing to go on strike at the University of Toronto on Monday. The workers are represented by three different bargaining units of the Canadian Union...

5h ago

Toronto Police reviewing protest that prompted cancellation of PM's reception
Toronto Police reviewing protest that prompted cancellation of PM's reception

Investigators with the Toronto Police are reviewing whether illegal activity occurred during a weekend protest that led to the cancellation of a reception hosted by the prime minister for a visiting G7...

5h ago

Top Stories

Man, 27, charged after threatening pro-Palestinian demonstrators with nail gun in Thornhill
Man, 27, charged after threatening pro-Palestinian demonstrators with nail gun in Thornhill

A 27-year-old man is in custody following an altercation at a demonstration between pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian supporters in Thornhill on Sunday morning. Police in York Region say more than 100...

3h ago

Man facing more than a dozen charges following armed assault in Leslieville
Man facing more than a dozen charges following armed assault in Leslieville

Toronto police are searching for a 21-year-old man wanted in connection with an armed assault in Leslieville. Police say the suspect got into a verbal argument with someone just before 6 p.m. in the...

39m ago

More than 8,000 U of T academic, support workers set to strike Monday
More than 8,000 U of T academic, support workers set to strike Monday

More than 8,000 academic and support workers are preparing to go on strike at the University of Toronto on Monday. The workers are represented by three different bargaining units of the Canadian Union...

5h ago

Toronto Police reviewing protest that prompted cancellation of PM's reception
Toronto Police reviewing protest that prompted cancellation of PM's reception

Investigators with the Toronto Police are reviewing whether illegal activity occurred during a weekend protest that led to the cancellation of a reception hosted by the prime minister for a visiting G7...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

1:53
Record breaking warmth to start the week
Record breaking warmth to start the week

A mix of sun and cloud on Monday as a stretch of mild weather moves into the region and there is the potential a 50 year old record could fall.

2h ago

2:59
Ice rescue highlights dwindling season
Ice rescue highlights dwindling season

A dramatic Lake Simcoe ice rescue caught on camera is the latest example of how their year's warm weather has affected winter activities across the province. David Zura explains.

2h ago

1:35
Trudeau Toronto event cancelled due to pro-Palestinian demonstration
Trudeau Toronto event cancelled due to pro-Palestinian demonstration

Entrances to the Art Gallery of Ontario were blocked by pro-Palestinian demonstrators forcing the cancellation of a reception hosted by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Caryn Ceolin reports.

22h ago

2:18
Ski resorts fight against mother nature to stay open
Ski resorts fight against mother nature to stay open

With warm spring-like conditions across the GTA, ski resorts are doing all they can to stay open through to the end of March Break. CityNews' Rob Leth hit the slopes and files this report. 
3:03
Vigil for refugee who died after waiting for bed at Mississauga shelter
Vigil for refugee who died after waiting for bed at Mississauga shelter

Mourners gathered Saturday to honour the life of Delphina Wambui Ngigi, the Kenyan asylum seeker who died after waiting hours for space at a Mississauga shelter. Michelle Mackey reports on the growing calls for action.

More Videos