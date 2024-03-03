Sean McGirr unveils debut at iconoclastic Alexander McQueen in Paris

By Thomas Adamson, The Associated Press

Posted March 3, 2024 5:42 am.

Last Updated March 3, 2024 5:56 am.

PARIS (AP) — In the shadowy expanse of an icy-cold industrial warehouse crisscrossed by disused iron tracks and raw concrete surfaces, guests huddled under blankets, buzzing with an air of electric anticipation. This wasn’t just any fashion show; it marked the first page of a new chapter for a house steeped in an iconoclastic history — the debut show Saturday night of new creative director Sean McGirr.

Here are some highlights of fall-winter weekend ready-to-wear shows:

MCQUEEN’S NEW BEGINNINGS

The pressure was palpable for the previously unknown 35-year-old Dublin-born designer to unveil his identity after 14 illustrious years of Sarah Burton. Burton, who parted ways last season, had woven her narrative into the brand’s darkly romantic ethos after the tragic loss of its visionary founder – and created big shoes to fill.

Tagged “Rough opulence” and intent on “unveiling the animal within,” McGirr’s first foray resonated with the core tenets laid down by Alexander McQueen: a fusion of Gothic allure, a provocation, an ode to historical fashion, and the brand’s hallmark of dramatic tailoring.

The show unfurled with a model emerging from the shadows in a sinisterly twisted black laminated dress that seemed to swallow her hands whole — a striking image of constriction reappeared throughout the collection. This binding theme was echoed in cords winding around slim-legged jeans and robust boots morphing into horse hooves, trailing tails, and as ominous broad leather coats.

However, the designs sometimes verged on the heavy-handed, with their pattered gowns and bulky knitwear reminiscent of car tires.

The collection nonetheless sparkled with promising moments of audacity, but seemed to have prioritized a play-it-safe approach to the debut over the risk of a misstep.

Amid the collection’s somber reflections, a surprising undercurrent of delight and whimsy surfaced, most notably through the stirring melody of fellow national Enya’s “Sail Away” filling the air. It infused the space with a buoyant optimism subtly echoed in McGirr’s creations.

Thomas Adamson, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Always been problematic:' Commuter frustration along 504 TTC route
'Always been problematic:' Commuter frustration along 504 TTC route

Kathy Fournier has called Toronto home for almost 30 years and has relied on the TTC since she doesn't own a car. She says for as long as she can remember, the 504 route has always been problematic. "Yesterday...

8h ago

Vigil held for Kenyan refugee who died while waiting for bed at Mississauga shelter
Vigil held for Kenyan refugee who died while waiting for bed at Mississauga shelter

A Kenyan migrant and widowed mother of four who died in a Mississauga shelter was mourned and remembered at a candlelight vigil in North York. Delphina Ngigi arrived in Canada on Feb. 15, seeking a...

11h ago

Pro-Palestinian protesters disrupt event in Toronto involving leaders of Canada and Italy
Pro-Palestinian protesters disrupt event in Toronto involving leaders of Canada and Italy

A dinner hosted by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in honour of his Italian counterpart had to be cancelled this evening after pro-Palestinian demonstrators blocked entrances to the venue where it was set...

7h ago

Man arrested after woman seriously injured in random stabbing in Danforth
Man arrested after woman seriously injured in random stabbing in Danforth

A man is in custody after a woman suffered serious injuries following a stabbing inside a store in Danforth. Investigators were called to the area of Danforth and Greenwood Avenues just before 2:30...

8h ago

Top Stories

'Always been problematic:' Commuter frustration along 504 TTC route
'Always been problematic:' Commuter frustration along 504 TTC route

Kathy Fournier has called Toronto home for almost 30 years and has relied on the TTC since she doesn't own a car. She says for as long as she can remember, the 504 route has always been problematic. "Yesterday...

8h ago

Vigil held for Kenyan refugee who died while waiting for bed at Mississauga shelter
Vigil held for Kenyan refugee who died while waiting for bed at Mississauga shelter

A Kenyan migrant and widowed mother of four who died in a Mississauga shelter was mourned and remembered at a candlelight vigil in North York. Delphina Ngigi arrived in Canada on Feb. 15, seeking a...

11h ago

Pro-Palestinian protesters disrupt event in Toronto involving leaders of Canada and Italy
Pro-Palestinian protesters disrupt event in Toronto involving leaders of Canada and Italy

A dinner hosted by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in honour of his Italian counterpart had to be cancelled this evening after pro-Palestinian demonstrators blocked entrances to the venue where it was set...

7h ago

Man arrested after woman seriously injured in random stabbing in Danforth
Man arrested after woman seriously injured in random stabbing in Danforth

A man is in custody after a woman suffered serious injuries following a stabbing inside a store in Danforth. Investigators were called to the area of Danforth and Greenwood Avenues just before 2:30...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

1:35
Trudeau Toronto event cancelled due to pro-Palestinian demonstration
Trudeau Toronto event cancelled due to pro-Palestinian demonstration

Entrances to the Art Gallery of Ontario were blocked by pro-Palestinian demonstrators forcing the cancellation of a reception hosted by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Caryn Ceolin reports.

7h ago

3:03
Vigil for refugee who died after waiting for bed at Mississauga shelter
Vigil for refugee who died after waiting for bed at Mississauga shelter

Mourners gathered Saturday to honour the life of Delphina Wambui Ngigi, the Kenyan asylum seeker who died after waiting hours for space at a Mississauga shelter. Michelle Mackey reports on the growing calls for action.

12h ago

2:53
Mounting frustration with TTC's 504 route
Mounting frustration with TTC's 504 route

One longstanding resident of the city says enough is enough with the TTC's 504 route and it appears neighbours in the area agree. David Zura explains. 

11h ago

2:03
Canada's housing agency ends first-time homebuyer incentive program
Canada's housing agency ends first-time homebuyer incentive program

The first-time homebuyer incentive program is being discontinued by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation. As City's Jazan Grewal reports, many real estate experts criticized the program since day one.

2:28
Steph Curry playing first game in Toronto since 2019 Finals
Steph Curry playing first game in Toronto since 2019 Finals

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn with a preview of the Raptors vs Warriors game and an update on Leafs' Mark Giordano who left the teams game on Thursday after hitting his head.

More Videos