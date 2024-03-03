Teen injured following shooting in parking lot in Vaughan

York police are seeking suspects and appealing for witnesses after a teen was shot in a plaza parking lot in Vaughan on Saturday.

At approximately 8:50 p.m., York police received reports of a female shot in a plaza parking lot near Weston Road and Highway 7.

Officers located a 16-year-old girl suffering from gunshot injuries. She was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and remains in stable condition.

Police say there was an unplanned car meet going on in the area at the time of the shooting, with over 100 people in

attendance.

There is no suspect description at this time. Police are treating this as an isolated incident.