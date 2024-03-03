Texas police arrest suspect in abduction of 12-year-old girl who was found safe after 8 days

By The Associated Press

Posted March 3, 2024 7:35 am.

Last Updated March 3, 2024 7:56 am.

COLUMBUS, Texas (AP) — Police in Texas have arrested a man suspected in the disappearance of a girl who was missing for eight days before she was safely located.

The 27-year-old Houston man was charged with evading authorities after he attempted to flee from officers on Friday, the Columbus Police Department said in social media post Saturday.

The police learned around 12:40 p.m. Friday that a 12-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert search was in Columbus, about 94 miles (150 kilometers) west of Houston.

The girl’s identity was confirmed and she was transported to Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston for evaluation, police said.

The Houston Police Department issued the alert notifying the public about the missing girl after she was last seen on Feb. 22 getting into a pickup truck in the city, news reports said.

The suspect was being held in the Colorado County jail with additional charges possible, pending an investigation by the FBI, the Columbus police said.

The arrest comes shortly after another abduction case involving a girl in the Houston area.

A memorial service was held Saturday for 11-year-old Audrii Cunningham, who was allegedly killed by a family friend with a history of violence.

Don McDougal was charged with capital murder in connection with Cunningham’s death. Prosecutors say he was supposed to take her to a school bus stop when she disappeared Feb. 15. Her body was found Feb. 20 in a river near Houston.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Always been problematic:' Commuter frustration along 504 TTC route
'Always been problematic:' Commuter frustration along 504 TTC route

Kathy Fournier has called Toronto home for almost 30 years and has relied on the TTC since she doesn't own a car. She says for as long as she can remember, the 504 route has always been problematic. "Yesterday...

9h ago

Vigil held for Kenyan refugee who died while waiting for bed at Mississauga shelter
Vigil held for Kenyan refugee who died while waiting for bed at Mississauga shelter

A Kenyan migrant and widowed mother of four who died in a Mississauga shelter was mourned and remembered at a candlelight vigil in North York. Delphina Ngigi arrived in Canada on Feb. 15, seeking a...

13h ago

Major grocers expanding discount footprint as customers keep budgets tight
Major grocers expanding discount footprint as customers keep budgets tight

Canada’s biggest grocers are investing money and space in discount stores such as No Frills, Food Basics and FreshCo as shoppers look for ways to save on food amid the higher cost of living.  Converting...

3m ago

Pro-Palestinian protesters disrupt event in Toronto involving leaders of Canada and Italy
Pro-Palestinian protesters disrupt event in Toronto involving leaders of Canada and Italy

A dinner hosted by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in honour of his Italian counterpart had to be cancelled this evening after pro-Palestinian demonstrators blocked entrances to the venue where it was set...

8h ago

Top Stories

'Always been problematic:' Commuter frustration along 504 TTC route
'Always been problematic:' Commuter frustration along 504 TTC route

Kathy Fournier has called Toronto home for almost 30 years and has relied on the TTC since she doesn't own a car. She says for as long as she can remember, the 504 route has always been problematic. "Yesterday...

9h ago

Vigil held for Kenyan refugee who died while waiting for bed at Mississauga shelter
Vigil held for Kenyan refugee who died while waiting for bed at Mississauga shelter

A Kenyan migrant and widowed mother of four who died in a Mississauga shelter was mourned and remembered at a candlelight vigil in North York. Delphina Ngigi arrived in Canada on Feb. 15, seeking a...

13h ago

Major grocers expanding discount footprint as customers keep budgets tight
Major grocers expanding discount footprint as customers keep budgets tight

Canada’s biggest grocers are investing money and space in discount stores such as No Frills, Food Basics and FreshCo as shoppers look for ways to save on food amid the higher cost of living.  Converting...

3m ago

Pro-Palestinian protesters disrupt event in Toronto involving leaders of Canada and Italy
Pro-Palestinian protesters disrupt event in Toronto involving leaders of Canada and Italy

A dinner hosted by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in honour of his Italian counterpart had to be cancelled this evening after pro-Palestinian demonstrators blocked entrances to the venue where it was set...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

1:35
Trudeau Toronto event cancelled due to pro-Palestinian demonstration
Trudeau Toronto event cancelled due to pro-Palestinian demonstration

Entrances to the Art Gallery of Ontario were blocked by pro-Palestinian demonstrators forcing the cancellation of a reception hosted by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Caryn Ceolin reports.

8h ago

3:03
Vigil for refugee who died after waiting for bed at Mississauga shelter
Vigil for refugee who died after waiting for bed at Mississauga shelter

Mourners gathered Saturday to honour the life of Delphina Wambui Ngigi, the Kenyan asylum seeker who died after waiting hours for space at a Mississauga shelter. Michelle Mackey reports on the growing calls for action.

13h ago

2:53
Mounting frustration with TTC's 504 route
Mounting frustration with TTC's 504 route

One longstanding resident of the city says enough is enough with the TTC's 504 route and it appears neighbours in the area agree. David Zura explains. 

13h ago

2:03
Canada's housing agency ends first-time homebuyer incentive program
Canada's housing agency ends first-time homebuyer incentive program

The first-time homebuyer incentive program is being discontinued by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation. As City's Jazan Grewal reports, many real estate experts criticized the program since day one.

2:28
Steph Curry playing first game in Toronto since 2019 Finals
Steph Curry playing first game in Toronto since 2019 Finals

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn with a preview of the Raptors vs Warriors game and an update on Leafs' Mark Giordano who left the teams game on Thursday after hitting his head.

More Videos