Trader Joe’s chicken soup dumplings recalled for possibly containing permanent marker plastic

FILE - People stand in line waiting to enter Trader Joe's to buy groceries in Pembroke Pines, Fla., on March 24, 2020. More than 61,000 pounds of steamed chicken soup dumplings sold at Trader Joe's are being recalled for possibly containing hard plastic, U.S. regulators announced Saturday, March 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File) Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Associated Press

Posted March 3, 2024 2:44 pm.

Last Updated March 3, 2024 2:56 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — More than 61,000 pounds of steamed chicken soup dumplings sold at Trader Joe’s are being recalled for possibly containing hard plastic, U.S. regulators announced Saturday.

The Agriculture Department’s Food Safety and Inspection Service noted that the now-recalled dumplings, which are produced by the California-based CJ Foods Manufacturing Beaumont Corp., may be contaminated with foreign materials — “specifically hard plastic from a permanent marker pen.”

The recall arrives after consumers reported finding hard plastic in the Trader Joe’s-branded products, FSIS said. To date, no related illnesses or injures have been reported.

FSIS urged consumers to check their freezers. The 6-ounce “Trader Joe’s Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings” under recall were produced on Dec. 7, 2023 — and can be identified by their side box labels with lot codes 03.07.25.C1-1 and 03.07.25.C1-2.

In an online notice about the recall, Trader Joe’s asked consumers to throw the impacted dumplings away or return them to any store location for a full refund.

A spokesperson for CJ Foods Manufacturing Beaumont Corp. told The Associated Press that the company was investigating the issue, which happened during the manufacturing process. In an emailed statement, the food maker added that “customer safety remains our No. 1 priority.”

Foreign object contamination is one of the the top reasons for food recalls in the U.S. today. Beyond plastic, metal fragments, bits of bugs and more “extraneous” materials have prompted recalls by making their way into packaged goods.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

One person in custody from demonstration in Thornhill
One person in custody from demonstration in Thornhill

York police say one person is in custody following demonstrations in Thornhill on Sunday morning. The demonstrations began in the Clarke Avenue West and Bathurst Street area in Thornhill at 9:00 a.m.,...

1h ago

Woman charged with impaired driving, 6-week-old child located in vehicle
Woman charged with impaired driving, 6-week-old child located in vehicle

A woman from Cambridge has been charged with impaired driving after a single-vehicle collision on Sunday morning. Ontario Provincial Police's Highway Safety Division posted on X at 6:37 a.m. that there...

4h ago

Teen injured following shooting in parking lot in Vaughan
Teen injured following shooting in parking lot in Vaughan

York police are seeking suspects and appealing for witnesses after a teen was shot in a plaza parking lot in Vaughan on Saturday. At approximately 8:50 p.m., York police received reports of a female...

29m ago

Toronto Police reviewing protest that prompted cancellation of PM's reception
Toronto Police reviewing protest that prompted cancellation of PM's reception

Toronto Police say they are reviewing whether illegal activity occurred during a protest on Saturday that led to the cancellation of a reception hosted by the Prime Minister for a visiting G-7 leader. The...

24m ago

Top Stories

One person in custody from demonstration in Thornhill
One person in custody from demonstration in Thornhill

York police say one person is in custody following demonstrations in Thornhill on Sunday morning. The demonstrations began in the Clarke Avenue West and Bathurst Street area in Thornhill at 9:00 a.m.,...

1h ago

Woman charged with impaired driving, 6-week-old child located in vehicle
Woman charged with impaired driving, 6-week-old child located in vehicle

A woman from Cambridge has been charged with impaired driving after a single-vehicle collision on Sunday morning. Ontario Provincial Police's Highway Safety Division posted on X at 6:37 a.m. that there...

4h ago

Teen injured following shooting in parking lot in Vaughan
Teen injured following shooting in parking lot in Vaughan

York police are seeking suspects and appealing for witnesses after a teen was shot in a plaza parking lot in Vaughan on Saturday. At approximately 8:50 p.m., York police received reports of a female...

29m ago

Toronto Police reviewing protest that prompted cancellation of PM's reception
Toronto Police reviewing protest that prompted cancellation of PM's reception

Toronto Police say they are reviewing whether illegal activity occurred during a protest on Saturday that led to the cancellation of a reception hosted by the Prime Minister for a visiting G-7 leader. The...

24m ago

Most Watched Today

1:35
Trudeau Toronto event cancelled due to pro-Palestinian demonstration
Trudeau Toronto event cancelled due to pro-Palestinian demonstration

Entrances to the Art Gallery of Ontario were blocked by pro-Palestinian demonstrators forcing the cancellation of a reception hosted by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Caryn Ceolin reports.

16h ago

3:03
Vigil for refugee who died after waiting for bed at Mississauga shelter
Vigil for refugee who died after waiting for bed at Mississauga shelter

Mourners gathered Saturday to honour the life of Delphina Wambui Ngigi, the Kenyan asylum seeker who died after waiting hours for space at a Mississauga shelter. Michelle Mackey reports on the growing calls for action.

21h ago

2:53
Mounting frustration with TTC's 504 route
Mounting frustration with TTC's 504 route

One longstanding resident of the city says enough is enough with the TTC's 504 route and it appears neighbours in the area agree. David Zura explains. 

20h ago

2:03
Canada's housing agency ends first-time homebuyer incentive program
Canada's housing agency ends first-time homebuyer incentive program

The first-time homebuyer incentive program is being discontinued by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation. As City's Jazan Grewal reports, many real estate experts criticized the program since day one.

2:28
Steph Curry playing first game in Toronto since 2019 Finals
Steph Curry playing first game in Toronto since 2019 Finals

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn with a preview of the Raptors vs Warriors game and an update on Leafs' Mark Giordano who left the teams game on Thursday after hitting his head.

More Videos