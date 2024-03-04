4 people are dead and at least 21 injured in a nursing home fire in western Germany

A hearse seen outside a retirement home after a fire broke out during the night, in Bedburg-Hau in the western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia, Monday, March 4, 2024. According to reports, few people died and at least 21 were injured. The cause of the fire is being investigated. (Christoph Reichwein/dpa via AP) (c) Copyright 2024, dpa (www.dpa.de). Alle Rechte vorbehalten

By The Associated Press

Posted March 4, 2024 3:26 am.

Last Updated March 4, 2024 3:56 am.

BERLIN (AP) — Four people died and at least 21 were injured in a fire at a retirement home in Bedburg-Hau in the western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia early Monday, German news agency dpa reported. A firefighter and a police officer were also injured and taken to a hospital, police said.

In addition to those who were confirmed to be injured, 46 other residents were evacuated and were being examined for possible injuries, dpa reported.

The fire, which broke out during the night, has been doused, but firefighters are still working at the scene, it said. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

The Associated Press



