Air Force employee charged with sharing classified info on Russia’s war with Ukraine on dating site

By The Associated Press

Posted March 4, 2024 6:14 pm.

Last Updated March 4, 2024 6:27 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A civilian U.S. Air Force employee has been charged in federal court in Nebraska with transmitting classified information about Russia’s war with Ukraine on a foreign online dating platform, the Justice Department said Monday.

David Franklin Slater, 63, who authorities say retired as an Army lieutenant colonel and was assigned to the U.S. Strategic Command at Offutt Air Force Base, was arrested Saturday on charges of illegally disclosing national defense information and conspiring to do so.

Prosecutors say Slater attended briefings between February and April 2022 about Russia’s war with Ukraine and, despite having signed paperwork pledging not to disclose classified information, shared details about military targets and Russian capabilities on an online messaging platform with an unindicted co-conspirator who claimed to be a woman living in Ukraine.

According to an indictment, that alleged co-conspirator, who is not identified by prosecutors, repeatedly asked Slater for information and described him as “my secret informant love.”

It wasn’t immediately clear if Slater had a lawyer. He is due to make his first court appearance Tuesday.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

How to claim home office expenses on your 2023 tax return
How to claim home office expenses on your 2023 tax return

If you work from home or follow a hybrid model and divide your time between your home and workplace, there are some changes in the way you can claim home office expenses this year. Previously, remote...

38m ago

2 men from Chile crashed into Ajax house while fleeing attempted ATM robbery: police
2 men from Chile crashed into Ajax house while fleeing attempted ATM robbery: police

Durham Regional Police have arrested two men who recently arrived in Canada from Chile after they allegedly tried to rob an ATM at an Ajax bank and then crashed into a house while trying to evade pursuing...

3h ago

NDP urging province to make Hwy. 407 toll-free for commercial trucks
NDP urging province to make Hwy. 407 toll-free for commercial trucks

The Ontario NDP is urging the province to make Highway 407 toll-free for trucks -- a move the party says will greatly reduce congestion on Highway 401 and other major routes in the GTA. NDP Leader Marit...

8m ago

Man arrested in sexual assault near Toronto Metropolitan University
Man arrested in sexual assault near Toronto Metropolitan University

A man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman as she was walking to class outside of Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) this weekend, police said. Investigators were called to the...

29m ago

Top Stories

How to claim home office expenses on your 2023 tax return
How to claim home office expenses on your 2023 tax return

If you work from home or follow a hybrid model and divide your time between your home and workplace, there are some changes in the way you can claim home office expenses this year. Previously, remote...

38m ago

2 men from Chile crashed into Ajax house while fleeing attempted ATM robbery: police
2 men from Chile crashed into Ajax house while fleeing attempted ATM robbery: police

Durham Regional Police have arrested two men who recently arrived in Canada from Chile after they allegedly tried to rob an ATM at an Ajax bank and then crashed into a house while trying to evade pursuing...

3h ago

NDP urging province to make Hwy. 407 toll-free for commercial trucks
NDP urging province to make Hwy. 407 toll-free for commercial trucks

The Ontario NDP is urging the province to make Highway 407 toll-free for trucks -- a move the party says will greatly reduce congestion on Highway 401 and other major routes in the GTA. NDP Leader Marit...

8m ago

Man arrested in sexual assault near Toronto Metropolitan University
Man arrested in sexual assault near Toronto Metropolitan University

A man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman as she was walking to class outside of Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) this weekend, police said. Investigators were called to the...

29m ago

Most Watched Today

2:19
NDP proposes removing Highway 407 tolls for commercial trucks
NDP proposes removing Highway 407 tolls for commercial trucks

Ontario NDP leader Marit Stiles is urging the Ford government to cover the cost of Highway 407 tolls for commercial trucks. As Tina Yazdani reports, the NDP believes the plan would lighten traffic on the 401.

4h ago

2:41
Man shot and killed outside Rexdale apartment building
Man shot and killed outside Rexdale apartment building

A man in his 20s is dead following a shooting in Rexdale. As Shauna Hunt reports, homicide investigators are focusing on a vehicle that was discovered at the scene.

6h ago

1:53
Record breaking warmth to start the week
Record breaking warmth to start the week

A mix of sun and cloud on Monday as a stretch of mild weather moves into the region and there is the potential a 50 year old record could fall.

2:17
Raptors' Freeman-Liberty reacts to team contract
Raptors' Freeman-Liberty reacts to team contract

Lindsay Dunn spoke with Raptors Rookie Javon Freeman-Liberty about his two-way contract being converted to a full NBA standard contract after impressive performances in the G-League.

1:48
Sunken ship carrying fertilizer sparks environmental fears
Sunken ship carrying fertilizer sparks environmental fears

The sinking of a ship damaged by a Houthi missile now threatens the Red Sea. Caryn Ceolin with the environmental risks the sunken ship poses after taking a large load of fertilizer down with it.

More Videos