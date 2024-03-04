Ammo supplier says he provided no live rounds in fatal shooting of cinematographer by Alec Baldwin

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, center, sits with her attorney Jason Bowles, left, during testimony in the trial against her in First District Court, in Santa Fe, N.M., Friday, March, 1, 2024. Gutierrez-Reed was working as the armorer on the movie "Rust" when actor Alec Baldwin fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded Souza. Gutierrez-Reed is fighting involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence charges.(Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP, Pool)

By Morgan Lee, The Associated Press

Posted March 4, 2024 8:21 pm.

Last Updated March 4, 2024 8:26 pm.

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — An ammunition supplier testified at trial Monday that he only provided inert dummy rounds to the Western film “Rust” where actor Alex Baldwin fatally shot a cinematographer in 2021, though he also was handling live rounds from another production at that time.

Albuquerque-based movie firearms and ammunition supplier Seth Kenney took the stand at the trial of “Rust” movie armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who is charged with involuntary manslaughter and evidence tampering in the death of cinematagropher Halyna Hutchins.

Kenney told a jury he cleaned and repackaged ammunition to “Rust” that was previously supplied to a production in Texas, handing off a box of 50 inert dummy rounds containing no gunpower to the “Rust” props supervisor on Oct. 12, 2021.

Kenney also said he scrubbed the exterior of the rounds and cleaned out residue inside in each of them to ensure the telltale rattle of a metal pellet inside dummy rounds could be heard for safety purposes.

The outcome of trial may hinge on testimony about the source of six live rounds discovered on the “Rust” set — including the one from Baldwin’s gun. Live ammunition is expressly prohibited on movie sets by the industry and union guidelines.

Prosecutors say Gutierrez-Reed is to blame for unwittingly bringing live ammunition on set and that she flouted basic safety protocols for weapons handling. She has pleaded not guilty.

Defense attorneys say their client is being smeared and unfairly scapegoated for problems beyond her control, including Baldwin’s handling of the weapons. On Monday, they highlighted images of Kenney’s “cluttered” business, a storage system without written inventories, and Kenney’s “hazy” recollection of his timeline for receiving live rounds for another production.

Baldwin, the lead actor and co-producer on “Rust,” was separately indicted by a grand jury last month on an involuntary manslaughter charge in connection with the fatal shooting of Hutchins. He has pleaded not guilty, and his trial is scheduled for July.

Baldwin was pointing the gun at Hutchins during a rehearsal on the set outside of Santa Fe when the gun went off, killing her and wounding director Joel Souza.

In Monday’s testimony, Kenney said he provided “Rust” props master Sarah Zachry, who also managed weapons and ammunition for the production, with dummy ammunition retrieved from a props storage truck on the Texas set of the television series “1883.”

“Did you ever give any live ammunition to Sarah Zachry?” prosecutor Kari Morrissey asked Kenney. He responded, “No.”

Responding to additional questions, Kenney said Monday that didn’t have any ammunition that looked like the live rounds investigators found on the set of “Rust.”

At the same time, Kenney acknowledged he stored live rounds that were used in a live-ammunition shooting exercise for actors on “1883,” arranged at a private ranch of series creator Taylor Sheridan.

Kenney said the live rounds from that shooting exercise were brought back to his shop, stored in a bathroom within a gray plastic container marked “live rounds” on the outside.

The live rounds were initially provided to “1883” by Gutierrez-Reed’s step-father, the Hollywood sharp shooter and weapons consultant Thell Reed.

Investigators from the Santa Fe sheriff’s office searched Kenney’s Albuquerque supply shop several weeks after the fatal shooting, seizing live rounds that were sent to the FBI for analysis and comparison with live rounds discovered on the set of “Rust.”

Defense attorney Jason Bowles has argued that Kenney wasn’t properly investigated for his role as a “Rust” supplier. Bowles on Monday highlighted the fact that the search of Kenney’s business took place about a month after the fatal shooting.

Kenney’s testimony also delved into his disagreements with Gutierrez-Reed about her job performance on the set of “Rust” in connection with a gun misfire — prior to the fatal shooting.

Morgan Lee, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

How to claim home office expenses on your 2023 tax return
How to claim home office expenses on your 2023 tax return

If you work from home or follow a hybrid model and divide your time between your home and workplace, there are some changes in the way you can claim home office expenses this year. Previously, remote...

2h ago

2 men from Chile crashed into Ajax house while fleeing attempted ATM robbery: police
2 men from Chile crashed into Ajax house while fleeing attempted ATM robbery: police

Durham Regional Police have arrested two men who recently arrived in Canada from Chile after they allegedly tried to rob an ATM at an Ajax bank and then crashed into a house while trying to evade pursuing...

5h ago

Man arrested in sexual assault near Toronto Metropolitan University
Man arrested in sexual assault near Toronto Metropolitan University

A man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman as she was walking to class outside of Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) this weekend, police said. Investigators were called to the...

2h ago

NDP urging province to make Hwy. 407 toll-free for commercial trucks
NDP urging province to make Hwy. 407 toll-free for commercial trucks

The Ontario NDP is urging the province to make Highway 407 toll-free for trucks -- a move the party says will greatly reduce congestion on Highway 401 and other major routes in the GTA. NDP Leader Marit...

1h ago

Top Stories

How to claim home office expenses on your 2023 tax return
How to claim home office expenses on your 2023 tax return

If you work from home or follow a hybrid model and divide your time between your home and workplace, there are some changes in the way you can claim home office expenses this year. Previously, remote...

2h ago

2 men from Chile crashed into Ajax house while fleeing attempted ATM robbery: police
2 men from Chile crashed into Ajax house while fleeing attempted ATM robbery: police

Durham Regional Police have arrested two men who recently arrived in Canada from Chile after they allegedly tried to rob an ATM at an Ajax bank and then crashed into a house while trying to evade pursuing...

5h ago

Man arrested in sexual assault near Toronto Metropolitan University
Man arrested in sexual assault near Toronto Metropolitan University

A man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman as she was walking to class outside of Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) this weekend, police said. Investigators were called to the...

2h ago

NDP urging province to make Hwy. 407 toll-free for commercial trucks
NDP urging province to make Hwy. 407 toll-free for commercial trucks

The Ontario NDP is urging the province to make Highway 407 toll-free for trucks -- a move the party says will greatly reduce congestion on Highway 401 and other major routes in the GTA. NDP Leader Marit...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:31
Claiming home office expenses on your tax return
Claiming home office expenses on your tax return

If you work from home or follow a hybrid model, there are some changes in how to claim home office expenses when filing your tax return that you should know about. Dilshad Burman explains.

4h ago

2:19
NDP proposes removing Highway 407 tolls for commercial trucks
NDP proposes removing Highway 407 tolls for commercial trucks

Ontario NDP leader Marit Stiles is urging the Ford government to cover the cost of Highway 407 tolls for commercial trucks. As Tina Yazdani reports, the NDP believes the plan would lighten traffic on the 401.

6h ago

2:41
Man shot and killed outside Rexdale apartment building
Man shot and killed outside Rexdale apartment building

A man in his 20s is dead following a shooting in Rexdale. As Shauna Hunt reports, homicide investigators are focusing on a vehicle that was discovered at the scene.

8h ago

1:53
Record breaking warmth to start the week
Record breaking warmth to start the week

A mix of sun and cloud on Monday as a stretch of mild weather moves into the region and there is the potential a 50 year old record could fall.

2:17
Raptors' Freeman-Liberty reacts to team contract
Raptors' Freeman-Liberty reacts to team contract

Lindsay Dunn spoke with Raptors Rookie Javon Freeman-Liberty about his two-way contract being converted to a full NBA standard contract after impressive performances in the G-League.

More Videos