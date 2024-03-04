Book Review: ‘The Hunter’ is a dark and lyrical tale of revenge, friendship and loyalty in collision

This cover image released by Viking shows "The Hunter" by Tana French. (Viking via AP)

By Bruce Desilva, The Associated Press

Posted March 4, 2024 9:02 am.

Last Updated March 4, 2024 9:12 am.

Cal Hooper fled a failing marriage, quit his exhausting job with the Chicago Police Department, and settled down in Ardnakelty, a fictional village nestled in the mountains of western Ireland, hoping to find some peace.

But in Tana French’s “The Searcher” (2020), he discovered that Ardnakelty isn’t a welcoming place. It’s a rural community that’s suspicious of outsiders. Its residents are contemptuous of government authority and live by their own rules.

Cal knows he will never be one of them, but now, in “The Hunter,” we find that he’s at least tolerated, made a couple of friends, and even found love with a local woman. However, the new life he’s built for himself is threatened when Johnny Reddy suddenly returns to town.

Johnny, who’d abandoned his family years ago, is a con man whose gifts, the author tells us, includes “taking every word out of his own mouth as gospel.” Cal feels “the urge to pat him down,” but Cal’s life in Ardnakelty depends on minding his own business. So he tries to stay out of it, even when Johnny lures some of the villagers into a scheme to mine non-existent gold that supposedly washed down from the mountains.

Trey Reddy, a young girl Cal befriended in “The Searcher,” is Johnny’s daughter. She’s a teenager now, but still too young, Cal says, to be trusted with something as momentous as her future. Trey despises her father and wishes he’d never come back. She also hates the people of Ardnakelty, who she blames for the unsolved murder of her older brother in the earlier book. So she hatches her own scheme — one that will wreak havoc on both the villagers and her father.

When Cal gets wind of what she’s up to, he knows she is putting her life, and probably his, in danger. He also knows he probably can’t talk her out of it.

The result is a suspenseful tale of revenge, justice, friendship and loyalty in collision, and of a young girl who must decide which conflicting values matter most. The mood is dark, the tension is thick, and the stakes are high. And as usual, in a Tana French novel, the characters are well-drawn, the dialogue is superb, the settings are vivid, and the tight prose is often lyrical.

___

Bruce DeSilva, winner of the Mystery Writers of America’s Edgar Award, is the author of the Mulligan crime novels including “The Dread Line.”

___

AP book reviews: https://apnews.com/hub/book-reviews

Bruce Desilva, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto could break 50-year-old temperature record today
Toronto could break 50-year-old temperature record today

The abnormally warm start to March continues in southern Ontario this week and Toronto could see a 50-year-old weather record fall. The city will see double digit highs on Monday and Tuesday before...

1h ago

Brampton high school in lockdown after reports of students fighting, possible weapon
Brampton high school in lockdown after reports of students fighting, possible weapon

A Brampton high school is in lockdown and several nearby schools are in hold and secure after reports of students fighting on Monday morning. Officers were called to Chinguacousy Secondary School around...

16m ago

Shooting outside Etobicoke apartment leaves 1 male dead
Shooting outside Etobicoke apartment leaves 1 male dead

One person is dead a homicide investigation is underway following a late night shooting outside an apartment complex in north Etobicoke. Emergency crews were called to a low-rise apartment building...

2h ago

Bank of Canada expected to hold interest rates this week as grey cloud hangs over economy
Bank of Canada expected to hold interest rates this week as grey cloud hangs over economy

The Bank of Canada is expected to preach patience at its interest rate announcement this week as economists say weakening economic conditions are setting the stage for rate cuts in the coming months. The...

1h ago

Top Stories

Toronto could break 50-year-old temperature record today
Toronto could break 50-year-old temperature record today

The abnormally warm start to March continues in southern Ontario this week and Toronto could see a 50-year-old weather record fall. The city will see double digit highs on Monday and Tuesday before...

1h ago

Brampton high school in lockdown after reports of students fighting, possible weapon
Brampton high school in lockdown after reports of students fighting, possible weapon

A Brampton high school is in lockdown and several nearby schools are in hold and secure after reports of students fighting on Monday morning. Officers were called to Chinguacousy Secondary School around...

16m ago

Shooting outside Etobicoke apartment leaves 1 male dead
Shooting outside Etobicoke apartment leaves 1 male dead

One person is dead a homicide investigation is underway following a late night shooting outside an apartment complex in north Etobicoke. Emergency crews were called to a low-rise apartment building...

2h ago

Bank of Canada expected to hold interest rates this week as grey cloud hangs over economy
Bank of Canada expected to hold interest rates this week as grey cloud hangs over economy

The Bank of Canada is expected to preach patience at its interest rate announcement this week as economists say weakening economic conditions are setting the stage for rate cuts in the coming months. The...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:53
Record breaking warmth to start the week
Record breaking warmth to start the week

A mix of sun and cloud on Monday as a stretch of mild weather moves into the region and there is the potential a 50 year old record could fall.

15h ago

2:59
Ice rescue highlights dwindling season
Ice rescue highlights dwindling season

A dramatic Lake Simcoe ice rescue caught on camera is the latest example of how their year's warm weather has affected winter activities across the province. David Zura explains.

15h ago

1:35
Trudeau Toronto event cancelled due to pro-Palestinian demonstration
Trudeau Toronto event cancelled due to pro-Palestinian demonstration

Entrances to the Art Gallery of Ontario were blocked by pro-Palestinian demonstrators forcing the cancellation of a reception hosted by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Caryn Ceolin reports.
2:18
Ski resorts fight against mother nature to stay open
Ski resorts fight against mother nature to stay open

With warm spring-like conditions across the GTA, ski resorts are doing all they can to stay open through to the end of March Break. CityNews' Rob Leth hit the slopes and files this report. 
3:03
Vigil for refugee who died after waiting for bed at Mississauga shelter
Vigil for refugee who died after waiting for bed at Mississauga shelter

Mourners gathered Saturday to honour the life of Delphina Wambui Ngigi, the Kenyan asylum seeker who died after waiting hours for space at a Mississauga shelter. Michelle Mackey reports on the growing calls for action.

More Videos