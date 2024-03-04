Brampton high school in lockdown after reports of students fighting, possible weapon

A Brampton high school is in lockdown and several nearby schools are in hold and secure after reports of students fighting on Monday morning.

Officers were called to Chinguacousy Secondary School around 8:30 a.m. for reports of a fight and a possible weapon seen.

Police say a possible gun or knife was seen but haven’t confirmed reports of a weapon.

The school has been placed in lockdown and a number of other nearby schools, Judith Nyman PSS, Williams Parkway PES, Jefferson PES and St. John Bosco CES are in hold and secure.

Police remain on scene and the investigation is ongoing.