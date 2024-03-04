Celebrity birthdays for the week of March 10-16:

March 10: Bluegrass musician Norman Blake is 86. Actor Chuck Norris is 84. Singer Dean Torrence of Jan and Dean is 84. Actor Katharine Houghton (“Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner?”) is 82. Actor Richard Gant is 80. Guitarist Tom Scholz of Boston is 77. TV personality-businesswoman Barbara Corcoran (“Shark Tank”) is 75. Actor Aloma Wright (“Scrubs”) is 74. Singer-guitarist Gary Louris of The Jayhawks is 69. Actor Shannon Tweed is 67. Actor Sharon Stone is 66. Bassist Gail Greenwood of L7 (and of Belly) is 64. Magician Lance Burton is 64. Actor Jasmine Guy is 62. Bassist Jeff Ament of Pearl Jam is 61. Music producer Rick Rubin is 61. Singer Edie Brickell is 58. Actor Stephen Mailer (“Reversal of Fortune”) is 58. Actor Philip Anthony-Rodriguez (“Grimm”) is 56. Actor Paget Brewster (“Criminal Minds”) is 55. Actor Jon Hamm (“Mad Men”) is 53. Rapper-producer Timbaland is 52. Actor Cristian de la Fuente is 50. Guitarist Jerry Horton of Papa Roach is 49. Actor Jeff Branson (“The Young and the Restless”) is 47. Singer Robin Thicke is 47. Actor Bree Turner (“Grimm”) is 47. Singer Michael Barnes of Red is 45. Actor Edi Gathegi (“Twilight” films) is 45. Actor Thomas Middleditch (“Silicon Valley”) is 42. Singer Carrie Underwood is 41. Actor Olivia Wilde is 40. Singer Emeli Sande is 37. Country singer Rachel Reinert is 35. Keyboardist Jared Hampton of LANCO is 33. Actor Emily Osment (“Hannah Montana”) is 32.

March 11: TV journalist Sam Donaldson is 90. Accordionist Flaco Jimenez of Texas Tornadoes is 85. Actor Tricia O’Neil (“Genghis Khan”) is 79. Actor Mark Metcalf (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “Animal House”) is 78. Singer Mark Stein of Vanilla Fudge is 77. Singer Bobby McFerrin is 74. Movie director Jerry Zucker (“Airplane!” ″Ghost”) is 74. Singer Cheryl Lynn is 73. Actor Susan Richardson (“Eight Is Enough”) is 72. Recording executive Jimmy Iovine (“American Idol”) is 71. Country singer Jimmy Fortune of The Statler Brothers is 69. Singer Nina Hagen is 69. Actor Elias Koteas (“Chicago P.D.”) is 63. Actor Peter Berg (“Chicago Hope”) is 62. Actor Jeffrey Nordling (“Desperate Housewives”) is 62. Actor Alex Kingston (“ER”) is 61. Actor Wallace Langham (“CSI”) is 59. Actor John Barrowman (“Arrow”) is 57. Singer Lisa Loeb is 56. Keyboardist Al Gamble of St. Paul and the Broken Bones is 55. Singer Pete Droge is 55. Actor Terrence Howard (“Empire”) is 55. Keyboardist Rami Jaffee of Foo Fighters (and of The Wallflowers) is 55. Actor Johnny Knoxville is 53. Musicians Joel and Benji Madden of Good Charlotte are 45. Actor David Anders (“iZombie,” ″The Vampire Diaries”) is 42. Singer LeToya Luckett (Destiny’s Child) is 42. Actor Thora Birch (“Ghost World,” ″American Beauty”) is 42. TV personality Melissa Rycroft is 41. Actor Rob Brown (“Blindspot,”“Treme”) is 40. Actor Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”) is 31.

March 12: Actor Barbara Feldon (“Get Smart”) is 91. Actor-singer Liza Minnelli is 78. Singer-songwriter James Taylor is 76. Singer Bill Payne of Little Feat is 75. Actor Jon Provost (TV: “Lassie”) is 74. Bassist Steve Harris of Iron Maiden is 68. Actor Lesley Manville (“Phantom Thread”) is 68. Singer Marlon Jackson of The Jackson Five is 67. Actor Jerry Levine (“Teen Wolf,” “Will and Grace”) is 67. Actor Jason Beghe (“Chicago P.D.”) is 64. Actor Courtney B. Vance is 64. Actor Titus Welliver (“Deadwood”) is 62. Actor Julia Campbell (“Romy and Michelle’s High School Reunion”) is 61. Actor Jake Weber (TV’s “Medium,” film’s “Dawn of the Dead”) is 61. Actor Aaron Eckhart (“The Dark Knight”) is 56. Guitarist Graham Coxon of Blur is 55. Drummer Tommy Bales of Flynnville Train is 51. Actor Rhys Coiro (“Hostages,” “Entourage”) is 45. Country singer Holly Williams is 43. Actor Samm Levine (“Freaks and Geeks”) is 42. Actor Jaimie Alexander (TV’s “Blindspot”) is 40. Actor Tyler Patrick Jones (“Ghost Whisperer”) is 30. Actor Kendall Applegate (“Desperate Housewives”) is 25.

March 13: Jazz drummer Roy Haynes is 99. Songwriter Mike Stoller is 91. Singer-songwriter Neil Sedaka is 85. Singer Candi Staton is 84. Actor William H. Macy is 74. Comedian Robin Duke is 70. Actor Dana Delaney (“Body of Proof” ″China Beach”) is 68. Bassist Adam Clayton of U2 is 64. Jazz trumpeter Terence Blanchard is 62. Actor Christopher Collet (“The Manhattan Project”) is 56. Drummer Matt McDonough of Mudvayne is 55. Actor Annabeth Gish (“The West Wing,” ″The X-Files”) is 53. Actor Tracy Wells (“Mr. Belvedere”) is 53. Rapper Common is 52. Rapper Khujo of Goodie Mob is 52. Singer Glenn Lewis is 49. Musicians Natalie and Nicole Albino of Nina Sky are 40. Actor Noel Fisher (“Shameless”) is 40. Actor Emile Hirsch (“Into the Wild”) is 39.

March 14: Actor Michael Caine is 91. Composer-conductor Quincy Jones is 91. Country singer Michael Martin Murphey is 79. Former Chicago sax player Walt Parazaider is 79. Actor Steve Kanaly (“Dallas”) is 78. Comedian Billy Crystal is 76. TV and radio personality Rick Dees is 73. Country singer Jann Browne is 70. Actor Adrian Zmed is 70. Actor Tamara Tunie (“Law & Order: SVU”) is 65. Actor Elise Neal (“All of Us”) is 58. Actor Gary Anthony Williams (“Boston Legal,” ″Malcolm in the Middle”) is 58. Actor Megan Follows (“Reign”) is 56. Drummer Michael Bland of Soul Asylum is 55. Singer Kristian Bush of Sugarland is 54. Actor Betsy Brandt (“Breaking Bad”) is 51. Actor Grace Park (“Hawaii Five-0,” ″Battlestar Galactica”) is 50. Actor Daniel Gillies (“The Originals,” ″Vampire Diaries”) is 48. Actor Corey Stoll (“House of Cards” ″The Bourne Legacy”) is 48. Actor Chris Klein is 47. Actor Ryan Cartwright (“Kevin Can Wait”) is 43. Actor Kate Maberly (“Finding Neverland”) is 42. Singer-keyboardist Taylor Hanson of Hanson is 41. Actor Jamie Bell (“Billy Elliot”) is 38. Bassist Este Haim of Haim is 38. Actor Ansel Elgort (“Insurgent,” “The Fault in Our Stars”) is 30.

March 15: Actor Judd Hirsch is 89. Jazz saxophonist Charles Lloyd is 86. Bassist Phil Lesh of the Grateful Dead is 84. Singer Mike Love of the Beach Boys is 83. Singer-keyboardist Sly Stone of Sly and the Family Stone is 81. Guitarist Howard Scott (War) is 78. Rock guitarist Ry Cooder is 77. Actor Frances Conroy (“American Horror Story,” ″Six Feet Under”) is 71. Actor Craig Wasson (“Body Double”) is 70. Singer Dee Snider of Twisted Sister is 69. Actor Joaquim de Almeida (film’s “Clear and Present Danger,” TV’s “24”) is 67. Actor Park Overall (“Empty Nest”) is 67. Model Fabio is 63. Singer Sananda Maitreya (Terence Trent D’Arby) is 62. Singer Bret Michaels of Poison is 61. Singer Rockwell is 60. Actor Chris Bruno (“The Fosters”) is 58. Actor Kim Raver (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 57. Singer Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray is 56. Bassist Mark Hoppus of Blink 182 and of Plus-44 is 52. Singer-guitarist Matt Thomas of Parmalee is 50. Actor Eva Longoria (“Desperate Housewives”) is 49. Musician will.i.am of Black Eyed Peas is 49. DJ Joseph Hahn of Linkin Park is 47. Rapper Young Buck is 43. Bassist Ethan Mentzer of The Click Five is 42. Actor Kellan Lutz (“The Legend of Hercules,” “Twilight” films) is 39. Actor Caitlin Wachs (“Profiler”) is 35.

March 16: Game show host Chuck Woolery is 83. Actor Erik Estrada is 75. Actor Victor Garber (“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” “Alias”) is 75. Singer Ray Benson of Asleep at the Wheel is 73. Bluegrass musician Tim O’Brien (Hot Rize, Earls of Leicester) is 70. Guitarist Nancy Wilson of Heart is 70. Actor Clifton Powell (“Ray,” ″Norbit”) is 68. Rapper Flavor Flav of Public Enemy is 65. Actor Jerome Flynn (“Game of Thrones”) is 61. Folk singer Patty Griffin is 60. Singer Tracy Bonham is 57. Actor Lauren Graham (“Parenthood,” ″Gilmore Girls”) is 57. Actor Judah Friedlander (“30 Rock”) is 55. Alan Tudyk (“Suburgatory”) is 53. Actor Tim Kang (“The Mentalist”) is 51. Singer Blu Cantrell is 48. Actor Brooke Burns (“Baywatch”) is 46. Actor Kimrie Lewis (“Single Parents,” ″Scandal”) is 42. Actor Brett Davern (“Awkward”) is 41. Actor Alexandria Daddario (“True Detective”) is 38. Singer Jhene Aiko is 36. Bassist Wolfgang Van Halen of Mammoth WVH is 33.

