China in a surprise announcement says it is eliminating annual press conference by premier

Journalists try to take pictures as National People's Congress spokesperson Lou Qinjian arrives for a press conference on the eve of the National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Monday, March 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted March 4, 2024 12:34 am.

Last Updated March 4, 2024 12:42 am.

BEIJING (AP) — The Chinese government said Monday it is eliminating an annual news conference by the premier that was one of the only times a top Chinese leader took questions from the news media.

Lou Qinlan, the spokesperson for the National People’s Congress, said on the eve of the opening of the annual session of the legislature that Premier Li Qiang would not hold a news conference at the conclusion of the meeting, as has been customary.

Lou said that the congress would increase opportunities for journalists to ask questions of government ministers and other officials, as well as with the nearly 3,000 delegates to the congress.

“If there are no special circumstances, the premier’s press conference will not be held in the next few years,” he said, without further explanation.

The weeklong meeting of the largely ceremonial congress, which opens Tuesday, is being closely watched for any indications of what steps the government will take to boost the struggling economy. Qiang, the premier, will present an annual report at the opening that is expected to include the government’s economic growth target for 2024.

The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

More than 8,000 U of T academic, support workers set to strike Monday
More than 8,000 U of T academic, support workers set to strike Monday

More than 8,000 academic and support workers are preparing to go on strike at the University of Toronto on Monday. The workers are represented by three different bargaining units of the Canadian Union...

8h ago

Man, 27, charged after threatening pro-Palestinian demonstrators with nail gun in Thornhill
Man, 27, charged after threatening pro-Palestinian demonstrators with nail gun in Thornhill

A 27-year-old man is in custody following an altercation at a demonstration between pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian supporters in Thornhill on Sunday morning. Police in York Region say more than 100...

6h ago

Man facing more than a dozen charges following armed assault in Leslieville
Man facing more than a dozen charges following armed assault in Leslieville

Toronto police are searching for a 21-year-old man wanted in connection with an armed assault in Leslieville. Police say the suspect got into a verbal argument with someone just before 6 p.m. in the...

3h ago

Toronto Police reviewing protest that prompted cancellation of PM's reception
Toronto Police reviewing protest that prompted cancellation of PM's reception

Investigators with the Toronto Police are reviewing whether illegal activity occurred during a weekend protest that led to the cancellation of a reception hosted by the prime minister for a visiting G7...

9h ago

Top Stories

More than 8,000 U of T academic, support workers set to strike Monday
More than 8,000 U of T academic, support workers set to strike Monday

More than 8,000 academic and support workers are preparing to go on strike at the University of Toronto on Monday. The workers are represented by three different bargaining units of the Canadian Union...

8h ago

Man, 27, charged after threatening pro-Palestinian demonstrators with nail gun in Thornhill
Man, 27, charged after threatening pro-Palestinian demonstrators with nail gun in Thornhill

A 27-year-old man is in custody following an altercation at a demonstration between pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian supporters in Thornhill on Sunday morning. Police in York Region say more than 100...

6h ago

Man facing more than a dozen charges following armed assault in Leslieville
Man facing more than a dozen charges following armed assault in Leslieville

Toronto police are searching for a 21-year-old man wanted in connection with an armed assault in Leslieville. Police say the suspect got into a verbal argument with someone just before 6 p.m. in the...

3h ago

Toronto Police reviewing protest that prompted cancellation of PM's reception
Toronto Police reviewing protest that prompted cancellation of PM's reception

Investigators with the Toronto Police are reviewing whether illegal activity occurred during a weekend protest that led to the cancellation of a reception hosted by the prime minister for a visiting G7...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

1:53
Record breaking warmth to start the week
Record breaking warmth to start the week

A mix of sun and cloud on Monday as a stretch of mild weather moves into the region and there is the potential a 50 year old record could fall.

6h ago

2:59
Ice rescue highlights dwindling season
Ice rescue highlights dwindling season

A dramatic Lake Simcoe ice rescue caught on camera is the latest example of how their year's warm weather has affected winter activities across the province. David Zura explains.

6h ago

1:35
Trudeau Toronto event cancelled due to pro-Palestinian demonstration
Trudeau Toronto event cancelled due to pro-Palestinian demonstration

Entrances to the Art Gallery of Ontario were blocked by pro-Palestinian demonstrators forcing the cancellation of a reception hosted by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Caryn Ceolin reports.
2:18
Ski resorts fight against mother nature to stay open
Ski resorts fight against mother nature to stay open

With warm spring-like conditions across the GTA, ski resorts are doing all they can to stay open through to the end of March Break. CityNews' Rob Leth hit the slopes and files this report. 
3:03
Vigil for refugee who died after waiting for bed at Mississauga shelter
Vigil for refugee who died after waiting for bed at Mississauga shelter

Mourners gathered Saturday to honour the life of Delphina Wambui Ngigi, the Kenyan asylum seeker who died after waiting hours for space at a Mississauga shelter. Michelle Mackey reports on the growing calls for action.

More Videos