Conservative columnist Andrew Lawton to release first biography of Pierre Poilievre

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 4, 2024 2:03 pm.

Last Updated March 4, 2024 2:12 pm.

TORONTO — Conservative commentator Andrew Lawton is set to release a biography of Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, while political journalist Paul Wells has written a book about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s time in power.

“Pierre Poilievre: A Political Life” is being billed as the first biography of the leader of the Conservative Party of Canada.

Lawton is managing editor of the conservative digital media company True North, and previously wrote “The Freedom Convoy: The Inside Story of Three Weeks that Shook the World.”

Meanwhile, Wells will publish “Justin Trudeau On the Ropes: Governing in Troubled Times.”

The book will examine the prime minister’s response to numerous global crises during his time in power, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine and “a newly belligerent China.”

The pair of political books will be published by Sutherland House in May.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 4, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

NDP urging province to make Hwy. 407 toll-free for commercial trucks
NDP urging province to make Hwy. 407 toll-free for commercial trucks

The Ontario NDP is urging the province to make Highway 407 toll-free for trucks -- a move the party says will greatly reduce congestion on Highway 401 and other major routes in the GTA. NDP Leader Marit...

27m ago

2 men from Chile crashed into Ajax house while fleeing attempted ATM robbery: police
2 men from Chile crashed into Ajax house while fleeing attempted ATM robbery: police

Durham Regional Police have arrested two men who recently arrived in Canada from Chile after they allegedly tried to rob an ATM at an Ajax bank and then crashed into a house while trying to evade pursuing...

1h ago

Woman, 37, tried to arrange sexual offences against young child: Durham police
Woman, 37, tried to arrange sexual offences against young child: Durham police

A 37-year-old Smiths Falls woman has been charged after Durham Regional Police allege she tried to arrange sexual offences against a young child. The investigation that ultimately led to her arrest...

2h ago

Teen arrested after Brampton man stabbed during fight
Teen arrested after Brampton man stabbed during fight

An 18-year-old from Brampton is facing an attempted murder charge following a fight that led to another man being stabbed in that city's downtown core. Peel Regional Police officers responded to the...

44m ago

Top Stories

NDP urging province to make Hwy. 407 toll-free for commercial trucks
NDP urging province to make Hwy. 407 toll-free for commercial trucks

The Ontario NDP is urging the province to make Highway 407 toll-free for trucks -- a move the party says will greatly reduce congestion on Highway 401 and other major routes in the GTA. NDP Leader Marit...

27m ago

2 men from Chile crashed into Ajax house while fleeing attempted ATM robbery: police
2 men from Chile crashed into Ajax house while fleeing attempted ATM robbery: police

Durham Regional Police have arrested two men who recently arrived in Canada from Chile after they allegedly tried to rob an ATM at an Ajax bank and then crashed into a house while trying to evade pursuing...

1h ago

Woman, 37, tried to arrange sexual offences against young child: Durham police
Woman, 37, tried to arrange sexual offences against young child: Durham police

A 37-year-old Smiths Falls woman has been charged after Durham Regional Police allege she tried to arrange sexual offences against a young child. The investigation that ultimately led to her arrest...

2h ago

Teen arrested after Brampton man stabbed during fight
Teen arrested after Brampton man stabbed during fight

An 18-year-old from Brampton is facing an attempted murder charge following a fight that led to another man being stabbed in that city's downtown core. Peel Regional Police officers responded to the...

44m ago

Most Watched Today

1:53
Record breaking warmth to start the week
Record breaking warmth to start the week

A mix of sun and cloud on Monday as a stretch of mild weather moves into the region and there is the potential a 50 year old record could fall.

19h ago

2:59
Ice rescue highlights dwindling season
Ice rescue highlights dwindling season

A dramatic Lake Simcoe ice rescue caught on camera is the latest example of how their year's warm weather has affected winter activities across the province. David Zura explains.

19h ago

2:20
Anishinaabe artist Brian Waboose unveils new exhibition at KUMF Gallery
Anishinaabe artist Brian Waboose unveils new exhibition at KUMF Gallery

The Ukrainian Canadian Art Foundation has unveiled the solo exhibition at the KUMF Gallery in Etobicoke featuring the paintings and carvings of indigenous artist Brian Waboose. CityNews' Rob Leth files this report.

19h ago

1:35
Trudeau Toronto event cancelled due to pro-Palestinian demonstration
Trudeau Toronto event cancelled due to pro-Palestinian demonstration

Entrances to the Art Gallery of Ontario were blocked by pro-Palestinian demonstrators forcing the cancellation of a reception hosted by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Caryn Ceolin reports.
3:03
Vigil for refugee who died after waiting for bed at Mississauga shelter
Vigil for refugee who died after waiting for bed at Mississauga shelter

Mourners gathered Saturday to honour the life of Delphina Wambui Ngigi, the Kenyan asylum seeker who died after waiting hours for space at a Mississauga shelter. Michelle Mackey reports on the growing calls for action.

More Videos