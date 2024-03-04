Costs — not driver shortage — now biggest wrench in gears of trucking firms: Report

A new report finds that rising costs in trucking have overtaken the driver shortage as the biggest concern for employers in the sector. A transport truck carries a cargo container from the Centerm Container Terminal at port in Vancouver, on Friday, July 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 4, 2024 12:12 pm.

Last Updated March 4, 2024 12:26 pm.

A new report from a trucking association finds that rising costs in the industry have overtaken the driver shortage as the biggest concern for employers.

Trucking HR Canada’s survey results show that one-third of business owners said higher overheads such as fuel, equipment, insurance and labour now amount to their biggest challenge.

The outcome marks the first time in a decade that a dearth of drivers has not been at the top of companies’ worry list.

However, that concern remains significant, as the trade organization says that vacancies — including those behind the wheel — will top 40,000 by decade’s end unless more support to attract and keep workers is provided.

On the brighter side, the report found that the number of women in trucking rose by 26,200 or 27 per cent to nearly 123,400 between 2016 and 2021.

The findings are based on government data as well as a survey of 376 employers representing more than 48,000 drivers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 4, 2024.

The Canadian Press

