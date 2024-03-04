The Big Story

Why dynamic pricing isn’t off the menu entirely

A sign stands over a Wendy's restaurant in Des Moines, Iowa
FILE - A sign stands over a Wendy's restaurant in Des Moines, Iowa, on Feb. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File) Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted March 4, 2024 7:11 am.

In today’s The Big Story podcast, last week, it came out that Wendy’s was considering using dynamic pricing, which sparked concern that would mean increased prices during peak hours. Immediately, the company was met with a deluge of criticism, and they reversed their decision.

While dynamic pricing is off Wendy’s menu for now, the practice is still common in everything from ride hailing services to air fare and even concert tickets.

Corey Mintz is a freelance food reporter and author of The Next Supper: The End of Restaurants as We Knew Them, and What Comes After. “When I saw the way that this international chain had walked backwards into this discussion, it was like they just stuck their tongue on the frozen pole, “ said Mintz. “There was just no surprise that of course this went badly for them.“

What does the heated backlash reveal about what customers will accept? And where could dynamic pricing sneak in next?

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify. You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.
Top Stories

Shooting outside Etobicoke apartment leaves 1 male dead
Shooting outside Etobicoke apartment leaves 1 male dead

One person is dead a homicide investigation is underway following a late night shooting outside an apartment complex in north Etobicoke. Emergency crews were called to a low-rise apartment building...

1h ago

Toronto could break 50-year-old temperature record today
Toronto could break 50-year-old temperature record today

The abnormally warm start to March continues in southern Ontario this week and Toronto could see a 50-year-old weather record fall. The city will see double digit highs on Monday and Tuesday before...

20m ago

Bank of Canada expected to hold interest rates this week as grey cloud hangs over economy
Bank of Canada expected to hold interest rates this week as grey cloud hangs over economy

The Bank of Canada is expected to preach patience at its interest rate announcement this week as economists say weakening economic conditions are setting the stage for rate cuts in the coming months. The...

12m ago

Strike averted for more than 8,000 U of T academic, support workers
Strike averted for more than 8,000 U of T academic, support workers

A strike has been averted for more than 8,000 academic and support workers who were preparing to walk off the job at the University of Toronto on Monday. The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE)...

18m ago

