Why dynamic pricing isn’t off the menu entirely

In today’s The Big Story podcast, last week, it came out that Wendy’s was considering using dynamic pricing, which sparked concern that would mean increased prices during peak hours. Immediately, the company was met with a deluge of criticism, and they reversed their decision.

While dynamic pricing is off Wendy’s menu for now, the practice is still common in everything from ride hailing services to air fare and even concert tickets.

Corey Mintz is a freelance food reporter and author of The Next Supper: The End of Restaurants as We Knew Them, and What Comes After. “When I saw the way that this international chain had walked backwards into this discussion, it was like they just stuck their tongue on the frozen pole, “ said Mintz. “There was just no surprise that of course this went badly for them.“

What does the heated backlash reveal about what customers will accept? And where could dynamic pricing sneak in next?