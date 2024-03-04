Federal byelection being held today in Ontario riding previously held by Erin O’Toole

A federal byelection is being held today in the Ontario riding of Durham to fill the seat left vacant by former Conservative leader Erin O'Toole. An Elections Canada logo is shown on Tuesday, Aug 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 4, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated March 4, 2024 4:12 am.

DURHAM, ONTARIO — A federal byelection is being held today in the Ontario riding of Durham to fill the seat left vacant by former Conservative leader Erin O’Toole. 

O’Toole served as official Opposition leader from August 2020 until February 2022 and left his seat last spring. He was first elected as a member of Parliament in 2012. 

Jamil Jivani, a lawyer and commentator, is running for the Conservatives to replace O’Toole. 

The Liberals have nominated Robert Rock, a councillor in Scugog, Ont..

Rock initially sought the Conservative nomination but says he decided to run for the Liberals because the Conservative party no longer spoke to his values. 

The NDP have nominated Chris Borgia, president of the Durham Region Labour Council. 

The Durham riding, which includes part of the city of Oshawa, Ont., has been held by the Conservatives since 2004.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 4, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

More than 8,000 U of T academic, support workers set to strike Monday
More than 8,000 U of T academic, support workers set to strike Monday

More than 8,000 academic and support workers are preparing to go on strike at the University of Toronto on Monday. The workers are represented by three different bargaining units of the Canadian Union...

13h ago

Man, 27, charged after threatening pro-Palestinian demonstrators with nail gun in Thornhill
Man, 27, charged after threatening pro-Palestinian demonstrators with nail gun in Thornhill

A 27-year-old man is in custody following an altercation at a demonstration between pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian supporters in Thornhill on Sunday morning. Police in York Region say more than 100...

10h ago

Man facing more than a dozen charges following armed assault in Leslieville
Man facing more than a dozen charges following armed assault in Leslieville

Toronto police are searching for a 21-year-old man wanted in connection with an armed assault in Leslieville. Police say the suspect got into a verbal argument with someone just before 6 p.m. in the...

8h ago

Toronto Police reviewing protest that prompted cancellation of PM's reception
Toronto Police reviewing protest that prompted cancellation of PM's reception

Investigators with the Toronto Police are reviewing whether illegal activity occurred during a weekend protest that led to the cancellation of a reception hosted by the prime minister for a visiting G7...

13h ago

