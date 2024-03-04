Guilbeault calls Saskatchewan premier ‘immoral’ for breaking carbon-price law

Minister of Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault rises during question period, in Ottawa on Feb. 26, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 4, 2024 5:49 pm.

Last Updated March 4, 2024 5:56 pm.

OTTAWA — Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says Ottawa has to take action against Saskatchewan for breaking the federal carbon-pricing law.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said last week his province would not submit the money it owed for the carbon price on natural gas as required on Feb. 29.

Moe is protesting Ottawa’s decision to exempt heating oil from the levy but not natural gas, which is used by eight in 10 households in Saskatchewan.

Under the law, fuel distributors such as SaskEnergy are to submit monthly reports on the amount of fuel sold and the carbon price collected on that fuel.

Failing to submit those reports or pay the amounts owed carries consequences, including fines based on how much wasn’t paid and jail time.

Guilbeault says it is “immoral” and “irresponsible” for a premier to decide not to follow the law.

“If Premier Scott Moe decides that he wants to start breaking laws and not respecting federal laws, then measures will have to be taken,” Guilbeault said in response to a question from a reporter.

“We can’t let that happen. What if somebody tomorrow decides that they don’t want to respect other federal laws, criminal laws? What would happen then if a prime minister, a premier of a province, would want to do that?” he went on.

“It’s irresponsible and it’s frankly immoral on his part. We can have disagreements about things like climate change, but to be so reckless is unspeakable, really.”

Last week, SaskEnergy Minister Dustin Duncan said he knew there might be consequences to his government’s decision but it came out of a sense of fairness.

“It’s not something I take lightly,” Duncan said Feb. 29.

Last fall, the federal Liberals moved to give heating oil a three-year carve-out from carbon pricing, arguing families using that product needed more time and financial aid to replace their oil furnaces with electric heat pumps.

Heating oil is about three times as expensive as natural gas, before carbon pricing, and oil prices jumped more than 50 per cent in recent years, providing a financial incentive to replace it without the addition of a carbon price.

Federal data shows 1.2 million homes in Canada still use heating oil, and almost one-quarter are in Atlantic Canada. Only three per cent of those are in the three Prairie provinces.

The Liberals were accused of making the decision based on politics, with their poll numbers on the East Coast tanking. 

The governing party has few seats in the Prairies, but a majority of seats in the Atlantic.

It could be a while before any consequences are known. 

While Saskatchewan has been very public about not making the payment, for privacy reasons, the Canada Revenue Agency will not confirm when a specific client fails to submit a payment on time — even if it is a provincial government.

The CRA does have compliance processes for seeking payment or documentation before turning to the courts.

Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said last week one consequence will be cutting the carbon rebates sent to Saskatchewan households. 

The rebates are based on how much money is collected in each province, and will be lowered, he said, if less money comes in.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 4, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

How to claim home office expenses on your 2023 tax return
How to claim home office expenses on your 2023 tax return

If you work from home or follow a hybrid model and divide your time between your home and workplace, there are some changes in the way you can claim home office expenses this year. Previously, remote...

42m ago

2 men from Chile crashed into Ajax house while fleeing attempted ATM robbery: police
2 men from Chile crashed into Ajax house while fleeing attempted ATM robbery: police

Durham Regional Police have arrested two men who recently arrived in Canada from Chile after they allegedly tried to rob an ATM at an Ajax bank and then crashed into a house while trying to evade pursuing...

3h ago

NDP urging province to make Hwy. 407 toll-free for commercial trucks
NDP urging province to make Hwy. 407 toll-free for commercial trucks

The Ontario NDP is urging the province to make Highway 407 toll-free for trucks -- a move the party says will greatly reduce congestion on Highway 401 and other major routes in the GTA. NDP Leader Marit...

12m ago

Man arrested in sexual assault near Toronto Metropolitan University
Man arrested in sexual assault near Toronto Metropolitan University

A man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman as she was walking to class outside of Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) this weekend, police said. Investigators were called to the...

33m ago

Top Stories

How to claim home office expenses on your 2023 tax return
How to claim home office expenses on your 2023 tax return

If you work from home or follow a hybrid model and divide your time between your home and workplace, there are some changes in the way you can claim home office expenses this year. Previously, remote...

42m ago

2 men from Chile crashed into Ajax house while fleeing attempted ATM robbery: police
2 men from Chile crashed into Ajax house while fleeing attempted ATM robbery: police

Durham Regional Police have arrested two men who recently arrived in Canada from Chile after they allegedly tried to rob an ATM at an Ajax bank and then crashed into a house while trying to evade pursuing...

3h ago

NDP urging province to make Hwy. 407 toll-free for commercial trucks
NDP urging province to make Hwy. 407 toll-free for commercial trucks

The Ontario NDP is urging the province to make Highway 407 toll-free for trucks -- a move the party says will greatly reduce congestion on Highway 401 and other major routes in the GTA. NDP Leader Marit...

12m ago

Man arrested in sexual assault near Toronto Metropolitan University
Man arrested in sexual assault near Toronto Metropolitan University

A man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman as she was walking to class outside of Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) this weekend, police said. Investigators were called to the...

33m ago

Most Watched Today

2:19
NDP proposes removing Highway 407 tolls for commercial trucks
NDP proposes removing Highway 407 tolls for commercial trucks

Ontario NDP leader Marit Stiles is urging the Ford government to cover the cost of Highway 407 tolls for commercial trucks. As Tina Yazdani reports, the NDP believes the plan would lighten traffic on the 401.

5h ago

2:41
Man shot and killed outside Rexdale apartment building
Man shot and killed outside Rexdale apartment building

A man in his 20s is dead following a shooting in Rexdale. As Shauna Hunt reports, homicide investigators are focusing on a vehicle that was discovered at the scene.

7h ago

1:53
Record breaking warmth to start the week
Record breaking warmth to start the week

A mix of sun and cloud on Monday as a stretch of mild weather moves into the region and there is the potential a 50 year old record could fall.

2:17
Raptors' Freeman-Liberty reacts to team contract
Raptors' Freeman-Liberty reacts to team contract

Lindsay Dunn spoke with Raptors Rookie Javon Freeman-Liberty about his two-way contract being converted to a full NBA standard contract after impressive performances in the G-League.

1:48
Sunken ship carrying fertilizer sparks environmental fears
Sunken ship carrying fertilizer sparks environmental fears

The sinking of a ship damaged by a Houthi missile now threatens the Red Sea. Caryn Ceolin with the environmental risks the sunken ship poses after taking a large load of fertilizer down with it.

More Videos