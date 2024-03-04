Raptors, Canadian Kelly Olynyk agree on 2-year contract extension

The Toronto Raptors have agreed to a two-year contract extension with Canadian forward Kelly Olynyk, the team announced on Monday.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report on the deal, reportedly worth $26.25 million.

Olynyk, 32, was acquired from the Utah Jazz on Feb. 8 in a deal that included guard Ochai Agbaji for Otto Porter Jr., Kira Lewis and a 2024 first-round draft pick.

The Canadian big man has appeared in nine games with the Raptors since the trade, averaging nine points per game, four rebounds, and three assists off the bench.

“We’ve been a fan of Kelly’s game for a long time and are thrilled he will continue his career in Toronto,” Raptors general manager Bobby Webster said. “In addition to his unique skill set and ability to stretch the floor, Kelly is a leader and brings a veteran voice to our locker room.”

Sportsnet’s Michael Grange reported last week that an extension was possible between both sides.

“The support and love that this city, country, and everything has given to me, it’s been phenomenal through my whole career,” Olynyk said at the time of the trade. “Now, to come here and give back to them, play in front of them, and give your all to this organization is something that I’m really blessed with this opportunity.

“I would love to be here for the rest of my career if that plays out,” the 32-year-old big man added.

Born and raised in Toronto, Olynyk was drafted 13th overall by Dallas in 2013, following three seasons at Gonzaga (2009-13).

He owns career averages of 10.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 22.5 minutes in 737 games (242 starts) with Boston, Miami, Houston, Detroit, Utah and the Raptors.

The Raptors have been busy of late with transactions. The organization recently converted guard Javon Freeman-Liberty’s deal to a standard NBA contract and, on Monday, rewarded forward Mouhamadou Gueye with a two-way NBA deal.

Earlier today, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that the Raptors were signing guard Jahmi’us Ramsey to a 10-day contract. Ramsey had been playing with the G-League’s OKC Blue.